Vote now: Apple Vision Pro preorders start on January 19. Would you get one?

Apple Polls
Would you place a preorder or buy the Apple Vision Pro
Remember the Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset? Well, after years of development, teasers, leaks, rumors, and official announcements, Apple is finally ready to let you buy one! The company unveiled that the headset will be available on February 2, with preorders starting as early as January 19.

There's only one problem (well, there are many, but this one is important): the price! This thing will cost $3,500, which is not pocket money. Granted, some people might be ready to cough up that much dough, but for the average person, this might be too much.

On the other hand, I might be wrong. After all, a 16-inch M3 Max MacBook costs exactly the same, and many people, not only professionals, are buying it. When Apple showed the Vision Pro for the first time, it was coined as a productivity device along with its entertainment features as well.

We did more or less the same poll exactly one year ago, and the results were not promising, but now, a year later, we want to see if the tide has turned. Would you place a preorder or buy the Apple Vision Pro when it becomes available in less than a month?

What would you use it for? Solely for entertainment purposes, such as to watch movies on a huge virtual screen, play fun games, chat, and make video calls? Or you'll try to get some stuff done by waving your hands in the air, Minority Report-style?

Vote in the poll, and share your thoughts about the Apple Vision Pro in the comment section below.

Apple Vision Pro will be available soon. Would you get one?

Vote View Result


