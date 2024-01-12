Vote now: Would you ever buy a gaming phone?
Mobile gaming may be a black hole for your time and money, but phones that claim to be dedicated gaming machines are quite an interesting bunch. In a smartphone world where innovation is being distributed with a pipette, gaming phones are the ones who dare to do crazy things.
That's in part because not enough people are buying them to make a difference, and Asus, for example, won't go bankrupt if the next ROG phone sales are low. But anyway, speaking of Asus, the ROG 8 is now official, and the company has slightly changed the way it markets it. It's not the gaming machine it used to be, but a multi-purpose do-it-all phone now.
These gaming phones also come with the latest hardware, and often times they sport more RAM and storage than your regular flagship, as well as goodies such as a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, capacitive buttons, and LED lights (not everyone's cup of tea). And last but not least, they are cheaper than a normal flaghsip phone.
Another super-cool model is the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro. This phone comes with a pretty unique design; the cameras are flushed with the back panel, and the front is taken only by the display, hiding the selfie camera underneath (and hiding it quite well). The bezels are uniform, and the phone resembles many users' wet dreams about how a modern smartphone should look.
So, would you buy one? Now that the Galaxy S24 is on our doorstep, would any of you go, "Nah, I would rather buy a Nubia?" It sounds unlikely, but let's check the status quo. Vote in our poll and share your opinion on gaming phones in the comment section below. (We did this poll nearly two ago and it will be fun to compare the results in 2024).
