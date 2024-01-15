Vote now: What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?
It's the start of the year and also time for our annual poll about phone size. There's no surprise that phones have grown in size in the past couple of years, and what was considered big once now falls into the compact category.
I still remember when the first Sony Xperia Z launched in 2013 with its 5-inch display. Back then, I thought, "This thing is huge!" Now, 11 years later, I'm using a 5.4-inch phone that bears "mini" in its name.
People seem to prefer phones with larger screens nowadays, though, and the demise of the iPhone mini is solid proof of that. However, last year's poll yielded somehow unexpected results: most people voted in the 6.1–6.4 inch category.
Are you a fan of the compact form factor (like myself) and enjoy the convenience of a smaller phone, or do you like to experience everything through a bigger screen, no matter the cost in terms of weight and ease of use?
Vote in our poll, and as always, share your thoughts in the comment section below.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is right around the corner, and judging by all the rumors and leaks, it will be big. We expect a 6.86-inch display (marketed as a 6.9-incher) and a couple of years ago, this thing would've been called a phablet.
Actually, the 6.8+ category came last, so maybe the statement from above is not true at all. That's what we're trying to find out today with this poll. What is the perfect screen size for you when it comes to smartphones?
