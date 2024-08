The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon

Save $100 on the Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon Do you want to save $100 on the Pixel Watch 2? Now's the time to act on this ultra-cool Amazon deal, then. The timepiece enjoys a 29% markdown right now, meaning you can get it for just under $250. Not all available colors arrive at the same discount. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Are you a Pixel phone user looking for your next wearable? Well, if you don't mind the wait, you can always pre-order the latest Pixel Watch 3 . But if you want something right now and want it at discounted prices, why not consider the Pixel Watch 2 ? It's now 29% off at Amazon!We're talking $100 off the timepiece. That's pretty awesome news, given that we last saw the Google smartwatch at lower prices during last month's Prime Day. Keep in mind that not all color variants arrive at the same price right now.Thealready has an announced successor. However, the new timepiece is still in pre-order, and chances are we won't be seeing considerable price cuts for some time. In other words, if you need a contemporary smartwatch to go with your Google Pixel phone , you should definitely have last year's model on your radar.While it's far from ideal, the second-gen Google wearable still shines with its minimalist, comfortable design and accurate heart rate tracking capabilities. Besides those, it sports a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, a new sensor to detect stress, and a skin temperature sensor designed to measure your temperature overnight.That's not all, though. Like many of the best smartwatches on the market, themonitors your sleep and offers various workout tracking options. True, that may not be enough to overlook some of its flaws, such as the short battery life, but it's still a considerable improvement over the first-ever Pixel Watch.By the way, if long battery life is on your list of requirements, we advise you to check out Woot's promo on the Garmin Venu 3S . But if you don't mind charging your timepiece before bed or appreciate elegant smartwatch designs over a few flaws, theis a suitable choice. Get yours and save $100 while you can.