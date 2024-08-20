Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon
Are you a Pixel phone user looking for your next wearable? Well, if you don't mind the wait, you can always pre-order the latest Pixel Watch 3. But if you want something right now and want it at discounted prices, why not consider the Pixel Watch 2? It's now 29% off at Amazon!

Save $100 on the Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon

Do you want to save $100 on the Pixel Watch 2? Now's the time to act on this ultra-cool Amazon deal, then. The timepiece enjoys a 29% markdown right now, meaning you can get it for just under $250. Not all available colors arrive at the same discount.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

We're talking $100 off the timepiece. That's pretty awesome news, given that we last saw the Google smartwatch at lower prices during last month's Prime Day. Keep in mind that not all color variants arrive at the same price right now.

The Pixel Watch 2 already has an announced successor. However, the new timepiece is still in pre-order, and chances are we won't be seeing considerable price cuts for some time. In other words, if you need a contemporary smartwatch to go with your Google Pixel phone, you should definitely have last year's model on your radar.

While it's far from ideal, the second-gen Google wearable still shines with its minimalist, comfortable design and accurate heart rate tracking capabilities. Besides those, it sports a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, a new sensor to detect stress, and a skin temperature sensor designed to measure your temperature overnight.

That's not all, though. Like many of the best smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch 2 monitors your sleep and offers various workout tracking options. True, that may not be enough to overlook some of its flaws, such as the short battery life, but it's still a considerable improvement over the first-ever Pixel Watch.

By the way, if long battery life is on your list of requirements, we advise you to check out Woot's promo on the Garmin Venu 3S. But if you don't mind charging your timepiece before bed or appreciate elegant smartwatch designs over a few flaws, the Pixel Watch 2 is a suitable choice. Get yours and save $100 while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
16 stories
20 Aug, 2024
The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon
13 Aug, 2024
The Pixel Watch with LTE is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price
18 Jul, 2024
Google's flawed first-gen Pixel Watch returns to the spotlight with a flawless new discount
16 Jul, 2024
Amazon's amazing Pixel Watch 2 Prime Day deal might convince you to give Wear OS a chance
12 Jun, 2024
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless