The gorgeous Garmin Venu 3S drops to a new record-low price for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Is there a timepiece with all the functionalities of conventional smartwatches, a magnificent AMOLED touchscreen, and superb battery life? There is, and its name is Garmin Venu 3! And guess what? During Woot's Best of Tech sale event, you can snatch the smaller-sized model, the Garmin Venu 3S, at its best price to date!
In case you're looking for a larger model, we suggest checking out Amazon's deal on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This 2022-released timepiece features a 43mm case and a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED touchscreen. It's now 11% off at Amazon, meaning you can purchase it for about $400 instead of roughly $450.
You have a superb 1.2-inch AMOLED display and ultra-long battery life (compared to options like the Galaxy Watch 7) of about four days with an always-on screen and daily workouts. But that's not all. As noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 vs Garmin Venu 3 review, the Garmin model offers slightly better accuracy with heart rate measurements and GPS tracking.
Let's also keep in mind that you have countless activity modes, sleep tracking, Garmin Pay, safety features, and more. This fella really feels like a smartwatch. And, while it typically costs a hefty ~$450, you can now purchase the 41mm model for $100 off its price tag. Now, that's a remarkable bargain we've never seen before!
Before we go, we'd like to point out that the Garmin Venu 3S deal at Woot will only stay live for a few more days. It might expire even sooner if supplies run out at the merchant. That's to say, there's not much time left to act! Get yours at its best price while you still can.
The deal in question saves you $100 on the smartwatch in Sage Gray. That's right, you can't pick colors. On the bright side, you get brand-new, untouched, and unopened wearable with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Here comes the best part: the smartwatch retails at its standard price at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. In other words, you should act on this deal if you want to get it for less than $449.99!
In case you're looking for a larger model, we suggest checking out Amazon's deal on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This 2022-released timepiece features a 43mm case and a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED touchscreen. It's now 11% off at Amazon, meaning you can purchase it for about $400 instead of roughly $450.
Most of Garmin's pieces lack a touchscreen, which is their biggest drawback compared to some of the best smartwatches on the market. The Venu 3S, however, gives you almost everything you could desire, making it a remarkable choice for many.
You have a superb 1.2-inch AMOLED display and ultra-long battery life (compared to options like the Galaxy Watch 7) of about four days with an always-on screen and daily workouts. But that's not all. As noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 vs Garmin Venu 3 review, the Garmin model offers slightly better accuracy with heart rate measurements and GPS tracking.
Let's also keep in mind that you have countless activity modes, sleep tracking, Garmin Pay, safety features, and more. This fella really feels like a smartwatch. And, while it typically costs a hefty ~$450, you can now purchase the 41mm model for $100 off its price tag. Now, that's a remarkable bargain we've never seen before!
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Aug, 2024The gorgeous Garmin Venu 3S drops to a new record-low price for a limited time
08 Aug, 2024The old but gold Garmin Forerunner 945 is back under $300 at Walmart
05 Aug, 2024Save over $300 on the high-end Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition at Amazon
29 Jul, 2024Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
24 Jul, 2024Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: