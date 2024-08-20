The gorgeous Garmin Venu 3S drops to a new record-low price for a limited time

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Is there a timepiece with all the functionalities of conventional smartwatches, a magnificent AMOLED touchscreen, and superb battery life? There is, and its name is Garmin Venu 3! And guess what? During Woot's Best of Tech sale event, you can snatch the smaller-sized model, the Garmin Venu 3S, at its best price to date!

The deal in question saves you $100 on the smartwatch in Sage Gray. That's right, you can't pick colors. On the bright side, you get brand-new, untouched, and unopened wearable with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Here comes the best part: the smartwatch retails at its standard price at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. In other words, you should act on this deal if you want to get it for less than $449.99!

Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100 at Woot

The remarkable Garmin Venu 3S has dropped to its lowest price ever. The fantastic $100 discount is currently live at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. We didn't find a matching offer at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, making this limited-time promo even sweeter. You have four days left (or less if it gets sold out).
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Woot

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: Now $50 off at Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is slightly older than the Venu 3S, but that's not necessarily a drawback. This model has a slightly larger 43mm case (compared to 41mm on the Venu 3S) and a 1.3-inch screen. Plus, you can now save $50 on it at Amazon.
$50 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you're looking for a larger model, we suggest checking out Amazon's deal on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This 2022-released timepiece features a 43mm case and a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED touchscreen. It's now 11% off at Amazon, meaning you can purchase it for about $400 instead of roughly $450.

Most of Garmin's pieces lack a touchscreen, which is their biggest drawback compared to some of the best smartwatches on the market. The Venu 3S, however, gives you almost everything you could desire, making it a remarkable choice for many.

You have a superb 1.2-inch AMOLED display and ultra-long battery life (compared to options like the Galaxy Watch 7) of about four days with an always-on screen and daily workouts. But that's not all. As noted in our Galaxy Watch 7 vs Garmin Venu 3 review, the Garmin model offers slightly better accuracy with heart rate measurements and GPS tracking.

Let's also keep in mind that you have countless activity modes, sleep tracking, Garmin Pay, safety features, and more. This fella really feels like a smartwatch. And, while it typically costs a hefty ~$450, you can now purchase the 41mm model for $100 off its price tag. Now, that's a remarkable bargain we've never seen before!

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
