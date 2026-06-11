Google's most embarrassing Pixel bug of 2026 finally has a fix, but you might not like the solution: here's why



What's the exact problem?

In March this year, Google released its regular monthly update for Pixel phones. It was labeled the March Feature Drop and introduced some really cool upgrades like Magic Cue, custom AI icons, and more. However, after installing the update, many users reported that



Recommended For You Unfortunately, after downloading the March Feature Drop , many Pixel users reported that their devices got stuck in a bootloop. The good news is that Google finally has a solution for this issue.In March this year, Google released its regular monthly update for Pixel phones. It was labeled the March Feature Drop and introduced some really cool upgrades like Magic Cue, custom AI icons, and more. However, after installing the update, many users reported that their device wasn't able to turn on at all

It reportedly reaches only up to the G logo and then restarts the whole process again. This whole process continued endlessly, and users never reached the home screen.









Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy One working solution many suggested online was to factory reset the device. Unfortunately, many affected users reported that their Pixel phone wasn't able to reach even the recovery mode from where they could initiate the reset process.

Fortunately, after almost two months since it was first reported, the company apparently has a fix for the bootloop problem. A comment made under the post, which appears to be from one of the Google employees, reads as follows:













The statement basically means that you would have to reach out to the Google support team to get your Pixel phone fixed. That's probably because there's no one particular solution that would work on all the affected devices, as it seems that the bug in question isn't affecting the boot process of all the devices the same way.

Plenty of users appear to have already contacted the support team. One user shared their experience by commenting that they were asked to perform a factory data reset from the fastboot screen using the hardware buttons. Another user mentioned that the team concluded that their device can't be fixed, and as a result, a replacement was arranged.





Which problem are you still facing with your Pixel phone? Battery drain. Bootloop issue. Performance has noticeably degraded since the March update. My Pixel is running absolutely smooth. Vote 13 Votes

Factory reset seems to be the only solution

While the comment from what appears to be a Google representative hints that different Pixel phones would have different solutions, most of the users that reached out to the support team mentioned that they have been asked to perform a factory reset. So, it appears that that's the only solution the team has currently.



While the comment from what appears to be a Google representative hints that different Pixel phones would have different solutions, most of the users that reached out to the support team mentioned that they have been asked to perform a factory reset. So, it appears that that's the only solution the team has currently.

expressed the same frustration,

The battery drain issue is still haunting Pixel users

While the story of the Pixel bootloop problem might be about to end (definitely not with the most ideal solution), many Google phone users are still suffering from the



Honestly, it feels like customers are being punished for a crime that they haven't committed. If a bug introduced by a Google update is responsible, why should Pixel users have to pay the price by wiping their devices? A user experiencing the issue on their Pixel 10 Pro XL expressed the same frustration, saying a "premium device like this should not fail in a way that leaves customers with no option but to lose their data."While the story of the Pixel bootloop problem might be about to end (definitely not with the most ideal solution), many Google phone users are still suffering from the battery drainage issue . Complaints related to it also started after the March update. Interestingly, the company is apparently aware of what exactly is causing Pixel phones to lose their battery life quickly, yet a solution hasn't been rolled out for it.

after the March update. Fortunately, the problem is fixed now, and my phone is working like new. I truly hope that a fix is made available for it as well. I, personally, experienced a performance drop on my Pixel 10 after the March update. Fortunately, the problem is fixed now, and my phone is working like new.

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