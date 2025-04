Score $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL with this limited-time Amazon promo

$250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL at Amazon $250 off (21%) Want plenty of screen real estate, multiple AI features, an incredible camera, and long software support? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might fit the bill. While it's not the cheapest Android phone out there, Amazon lets you save a whopping $250 on the 256GB variant in Hazel, making it more affordable. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Yesterday, we shared two lovely Pixel phone deals at Amazon: a massive $250 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro and a $200 price cut on the 128GB Pixel 9 . But the e-commerce giant isn't done yet! It launched another smashing deal, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is under the spotlight this time. For a short while, you can save $250 on this Google handset in its 256GB variant in Hazel.Does this discount sound familiar? Well, that's because Amazon had the same promo last Black Friday. It was later relaunched in time for Christmas. This year, the merchant took things up a notch, throwing a lightning-fast $400 price cut on the 128GB variants. So, while this isn't the best deal we've ever seen for this Google Pixel phone, it's still an attractive savings opportunity.Even though its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro , had one of the brightest displays we've ever tested, Google has taken things a step further with the. Its 6.8-inch Super Actua display hits over 2,000 nits in our tests (see our Pixel 9 Pro XL review for reference), ensuring excellent visibility under direct sunlight.This isn't the only improvement, though — thealso comes with 16GB RAM. In comparison, last year's model features 12GB RAM. Also, you get the latest Tensor G4 chip under the hood, which makes the device faster than its predecessor but not quite on par with the best Samsung phones . That's not necessarily a downside, for, as you know, Google emphasizes AI features over sheer horsepower.And you do get plenty of new features here, including camera extras like Reimagine. It lets you easily add or remove objects from your photos. Speaking of which, thepacks a stellar camera, featuring a 50 MP main, 48 MP ultra-wide, and 48 MP 5x periscope lenses on the rear. It captures photos with great dynamics and natural colors day and night.Overall, theis a strong contender for the best Android phone title. It has a superb display, multiple AI smarts, excellent software support (up to seven years), and a great camera. What more could you ask for? Get yours and save $250 with Amazon's hot promo, and remember to act fast, as it won't stick around for too long.