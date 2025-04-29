Score $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL with this limited-time Amazon promo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Yesterday, we shared two lovely Pixel phone deals at Amazon: a massive $250 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro and a $200 price cut on the 128GB Pixel 9. But the e-commerce giant isn't done yet! It launched another smashing deal, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is under the spotlight this time. For a short while, you can save $250 on this Google handset in its 256GB variant in Hazel.
Does this discount sound familiar? Well, that's because Amazon had the same promo last Black Friday. It was later relaunched in time for Christmas. This year, the merchant took things up a notch, throwing a lightning-fast $400 price cut on the 128GB variants. So, while this isn't the best deal we've ever seen for this Google Pixel phone, it's still an attractive savings opportunity.
This isn't the only improvement, though — the Android phone also comes with 16GB RAM. In comparison, last year's model features 12GB RAM. Also, you get the latest Tensor G4 chip under the hood, which makes the device faster than its predecessor but not quite on par with the best Samsung phones. That's not necessarily a downside, for, as you know, Google emphasizes AI features over sheer horsepower.
Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a strong contender for the best Android phone title. It has a superb display, multiple AI smarts, excellent software support (up to seven years), and a great camera. What more could you ask for? Get yours and save $250 with Amazon's hot promo, and remember to act fast, as it won't stick around for too long.
Does this discount sound familiar? Well, that's because Amazon had the same promo last Black Friday. It was later relaunched in time for Christmas. This year, the merchant took things up a notch, throwing a lightning-fast $400 price cut on the 128GB variants. So, while this isn't the best deal we've ever seen for this Google Pixel phone, it's still an attractive savings opportunity.
Even though its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, had one of the brightest displays we've ever tested, Google has taken things a step further with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Its 6.8-inch Super Actua display hits over 2,000 nits in our tests (see our Pixel 9 Pro XL review for reference), ensuring excellent visibility under direct sunlight.
And you do get plenty of new features here, including camera extras like Reimagine. It lets you easily add or remove objects from your photos. Speaking of which, the Pixel 9 Pro XL packs a stellar camera, featuring a 50 MP main, 48 MP ultra-wide, and 48 MP 5x periscope lenses on the rear. It captures photos with great dynamics and natural colors day and night.
Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a strong contender for the best Android phone title. It has a superb display, multiple AI smarts, excellent software support (up to seven years), and a great camera. What more could you ask for? Get yours and save $250 with Amazon's hot promo, and remember to act fast, as it won't stick around for too long.
29 Apr, 2025Score $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL with this limited-time Amazon promo
28 Apr, 2025Who needs the Pixel 9a mid-ranger when the high-end Pixel 9 is discounted by up to $250? The compact 256GB Pixel 9 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time
23 Apr, 2025Grab the Google Pixel 9 for $159 off with Amazon's latest offer
15 Apr, 2025The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a rare $300 discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: