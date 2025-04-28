Pixel 9

latest Amazon deals





That's right, the ultra-high-end (and deliciously compact) Pixel 9 is also marked down by a substantial $200 in an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and an even heftier 250 bucks in a 256 gig variant. That's right, the ultra-high-end (and deliciously compact) Pixel 9 Pro is not the only 2024 Google -made smartphone heavily discounted at the time of this writing. The "vanilla"is also marked down by a substantial $200 in an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and an even heftier 250 bucks in a 256 gig variant.

Google Pixel 9 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $250 off (28%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel 9 Pixel 9a At these prices, the 6.3-inchis still a little more expensive than the 6.3-inch, but upon carefully analyzing the two's key specs and features, you're likely to find that the non-a-branded device provides far superior bang for your buck.

That's mainly due to the exceptional 50 and 48MP cameras slapped on the slightly costlier phone's back, but also thanks to its towering 12GB RAM count (in combination with both 128 and 256GB storage) and a super-premium metal-and-glass build.





Pixel 9a Granted, theremarkably manages to squeeze a larger battery into a slightly lighter body, but that key advantage is largely offset by a thicker profile, thicker screen bezels, and an overall less elegant design.









Pixel 9 today. But that bad boy's upgrades are likely to be marginal (at best), and I'm pretty sure its price will start at $799 and see no notable discounts until Black Friday around seven months down the line. So, no, you're unlikely to regret your purchase if you do decide to go for atoday.