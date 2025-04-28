The compact 256GB Pixel 9 Pro is $250 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time
Wondering which compact Android phone to get next? The Pixel 9 Pro is an excellent pick. It boasts a ton of AI features and a top-notch camera, plus you can buy it for $250 off its original price. Yep, Amazon lets you maximize your Google Pixel experience at a more affordable price, but only for a limited time.
Right off the bat, we should note the 256GB variant was down by $300 sometime last month, which remains its best price. That said, it's pretty attractive at its current discount, too, so we recommend checking out this promo if you're into compact flagship phones. And if you don't want 256GB storage, the 128GB version is also on sale, though it comes with a more modest $200 discount.
As you can see from the photo samples in our Pixel 9 Pro review, photos taken with it stand out with outstanding dynamic range and excellent colors. On top of that, Google integrated multiple AI features, including Reimagine and Video Boost.
If that's not enough, this Google Pixel phone boasts long software support. You get seven years of promised OS and security patches, giving you peace of mind and more value over time.
As you can see, the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best compact phones you can get. It may not be the cheapest option at its standard price of nearly $1,100 (for the 256GB model), but it's nicely discounted and a top pick right now. Get yours and save $250 with Amazon's limited-time deal.
But what's so good about the Pixel 9 Pro, aside from its compact size? For starters, its 6.3-inch Super Actua display features adjustable refresh rates of up to 120Hz, plus it gets incredibly bright. The handset also packs an incredible camera, featuring a 50 MP main unit, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens and a 48 MP 5x periscope sensor on the rear.
In terms of performance, this Android phone is no benchmark winner. It packs a Tensor G4 chip, delivering superb AI features, but it can't rival high-end Snapdragon-powered Samsung phones.
