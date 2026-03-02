A $229 discount just made the Pixel 9 a sub-$570 bargain
The phone still packs a punch and is unmissable at this price.
The Pixel 9 may be falling into the older phone category, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth grabbing. In fact, precisely because it’s a previous-gen device, you can often find it at bonkers discounts—just like this deal on Amazon.
Right now, a third-party merchant on the platform is offering a 29% discount on the 128GB model in Obsidian. This drops the phone to just under $570, which is a full $229 off the usual $800 price tag. Don’t dilly-dally, though, as only a few units are left in stock—at least at the time of writing. Given how generous the discount is and the value this bad boy brings to the table, I don’t imagine the deal will stay up for grabs for long. Plus, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund, so don't overthink it—just save $229 while you still can.
Sure, you won’t be getting Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset under the hood, but the phone is powered by the next best thing in the Google ecosystem: the Tensor G4 silicon. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, ensures you’ll enjoy snappy performance, heavy multitasking, and the ability to run demanding AI-powered tasks without issues.
That being said, the biggest reason to get the Pixel 9—aside from the hefty discount—is its camera capabilities. Staying true to its heritage, it produces breathtaking photos thanks to Google’s image-processing magic and the 50MP rear and 10.5MP front cameras on deck.
If that’s not enough, its 4,700 mAh battery packs enough juice to last a whole day without top-ups, while Google’s promised software support will keep this thing protected and updated with the latest Android features until August 2031. As you can see, the Pixel 9 is definitely worth grabbing at this sub-$570 price, so don’t miss out!
