A $229 discount just made the Pixel 9 a sub-$570 bargain

The phone still packs a punch and is unmissable at this price.

Pixel 9 shown front and back against a bright green background.
Pixel 9 displayed against a green background. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 9 may be falling into the older phone category, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth grabbing. In fact, precisely because it’s a previous-gen device, you can often find it at bonkers discounts—just like this deal on Amazon.

Right now, a third-party merchant on the platform is offering a 29% discount on the 128GB model in Obsidian. This drops the phone to just under $570, which is a full $229 off the usual $800 price tag. Don’t dilly-dally, though, as only a few units are left in stock—at least at the time of writing. Given how generous the discount is and the value this bad boy brings to the table, I don’t imagine the deal will stay up for grabs for long. Plus, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund, so don't overthink it—just save $229 while you still can.

Pixel 9 128GB: Save $229 on Amazon!

$229 off (29%)
You can currently snag the 128GB Pixel 9 in Obsidian for just about $570, thanks to a $229 discount from a third-party seller on Amazon. Beyond the savings, you're getting a gorgeous Actua display and a Tensor G4 chipset—a combination that ensures stunning visuals and enough firepower for any task. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, you won’t be getting Google’s latest Tensor G5 chipset under the hood, but the phone is powered by the next best thing in the Google ecosystem: the Tensor G4 silicon. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, ensures you’ll enjoy snappy performance, heavy multitasking, and the ability to run demanding AI-powered tasks without issues.

This high-end performance is complemented by a stunning 6.3-inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 resolution. The screen supports HDR content and delivers gorgeous visuals with vivid colors, making it great for watching Reels and YouTube videos on the go. The high 120Hz refresh rate also makes the phone feel extremely fast, so everything stays quick and responsive whether you’re scrolling through Insta or browsing the web for which restaurant to hit up tonight.

That being said, the biggest reason to get the Pixel 9—aside from the hefty discount—is its camera capabilities. Staying true to its heritage, it produces breathtaking photos thanks to Google’s image-processing magic and the 50MP rear and 10.5MP front cameras on deck.

If that’s not enough, its 4,700 mAh battery packs enough juice to last a whole day without top-ups, while Google’s promised software support will keep this thing protected and updated with the latest Android features until August 2031. As you can see, the Pixel 9 is definitely worth grabbing at this sub-$570 price, so don’t miss out!
