Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

We agree that this offer isn't as good as the one Amazon had around the end of March, which discounted the phone by $250 , bringing it to its lowest price at the retailer. Nevertheless, a $200 markdown is still substantial, especially given that you are getting Google's current top-of-the-line smartphone, which is worth every single penny spent.Theis powered by a Tensor G3 chipset and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM on board. While it's less powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the silicon found in Samsung 's Galaxy S24 lineup, thedelivers good performance and comes with Google's famous AI magic. However, we should note that the phone throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so it's not suitable for playing heavy games.On the flip side, this bad boy takes incredible photos, courtesy of its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper, and Google's image processing technology. Furthermore, it can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.While far from budget-friendly, theis definitely among the best phones money can buy and is a great bargain, especially at its current discounted price. But given that no one knows how long the offer will stay available, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal now and saving on Google's top-of-the-line phone today while you still can!