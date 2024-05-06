Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
The Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel phone you can buy right now, and guess what? It's now sweetly discounted at Best Buy.
Currently, the retailer is selling the 128GB version of this handsome fella for $200 off its price, allowing you to get an unlocked unit for $799 instead of $999.
We agree that this offer isn't as good as the one Amazon had around the end of March, which discounted the phone by $250, bringing it to its lowest price at the retailer. Nevertheless, a $200 markdown is still substantial, especially given that you are getting Google's current top-of-the-line smartphone, which is worth every single penny spent.
While far from budget-friendly, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely among the best phones money can buy and is a great bargain, especially at its current discounted price. But given that no one knows how long the offer will stay available, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal now and saving on Google's top-of-the-line phone today while you still can!
The Pixel 8 Pro is powered by a Tensor G3 chipset and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM on board. While it's less powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the silicon found in Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, the Tensor G3 delivers good performance and comes with Google's famous AI magic. However, we should note that the phone throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so it's not suitable for playing heavy games.
On the flip side, this bad boy takes incredible photos, courtesy of its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper, and Google's image processing technology. Furthermore, it can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
