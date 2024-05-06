Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

By
0comments
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
The Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel phone you can buy right now, and guess what? It's now sweetly discounted at Best Buy.

Currently, the retailer is selling the 128GB version of this handsome fella for $200 off its price, allowing you to get an unlocked unit for $799 instead of $999.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $200 at Best Buy!

Snag the top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage space for $200 off its price at Best Buy. The phone comes with a Tensor G3 chipset, giving it great performance. Additionally, it takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper. The phone is a real bang for your buck right now. So, don't waste time and get one at a heavily discounted price now!
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $219 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a 128GB Pixel 8 Pro on Amazon, where the phone is discounted by $219. But you should act fast, as only a few units are left!
$219 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that this offer isn't as good as the one Amazon had around the end of March, which discounted the phone by $250, bringing it to its lowest price at the retailer. Nevertheless, a $200 markdown is still substantial, especially given that you are getting Google's current top-of-the-line smartphone, which is worth every single penny spent.

The Pixel 8 Pro is powered by a Tensor G3 chipset and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM on board. While it's less powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the silicon found in Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, the Tensor G3 delivers good performance and comes with Google's famous AI magic. However, we should note that the phone throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so it's not suitable for playing heavy games.

On the flip side, this bad boy takes incredible photos, courtesy of its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie snapper, and Google's image processing technology. Furthermore, it can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

While far from budget-friendly, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely among the best phones money can buy and is a great bargain, especially at its current discounted price. But given that no one knows how long the offer will stay available, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal now and saving on Google's top-of-the-line phone today while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Featured Stories

Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Was Apple right? At only $500, the cheapest folding phone ever proves price was never the problem
Was Apple right? At only $500, the cheapest folding phone ever proves price was never the problem
Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
9 stories
06 May, 2024
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
29 Apr, 2024
The Pixel 8 is back in the spotlight with another sweet deal on Amazon
15 Apr, 2024
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
30 Mar, 2024
A head-turning $250 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro makes it the high-end phone to get Google promotes the Pixel 8 series on its website; current sale ends April 6th
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless