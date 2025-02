The compact Pixel 8 is still enjoying a jaw-dropping $300 discount at these sellers

Pixel 8 in Obsidian: $300 off at Best Buy $399 $699 $300 off (43%) Best Buy still sells the compact camera phone, the Pixel 8, at a fantastic $300 discount. That brings the device to unbelievably low prices, and you don't have to sign any contracts to get the bargain. Buy at BestBuy Pixel 8 in Hazel: $300 off $300 off (43%) Prefer getting the Pixel 8 in the Hazel colorway? No problem. This coating is on sale at the same $300 discount, but the promo is live at Amazon. That's a pretty generous 43% markdown you shouldn't ignore. Buy at Amazon

Looking for a compact Google Pixel phone for just under $400? Usually, the Pixel 8a would be the best pick, but this buddy isn't on sale right now. However, the non-Pro Pixel 8 is still retailing at jaw-dropping discounts with Best Buy's ongoing sale, letting you snatch the $699 base model for only $399.That's right! No carrier contracts, no hoops or loops — just an easy $300 price cut! Then again, the seller only has the Obsidian coating at that discount. Prefer the Hazel colorway? In that case, we recommend Amazon, which has the same sale on that particular colorway.While theisn't the most impressive Google handset ever, it remains a top choice for budget-conscious shoppers looking for compactness, top-shelf camera performance, and advanced AI features. The Android 14 phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness levels, giving it a real premium feeling.Under the hood, you have the in-house Tensor G3 chip, which fails to beat the best phones in terms of raw power but enables various AI features within the camera app and elsewhere. For instance, this buddy has an improved Call Screen feature to filter phone calls efficiently, a Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photos, and more. Still, if you prioritize horsepower over AI perks, we'd suggest getting one of the best Samsung phones instead.What about the camera? As you can see for yourself via the photo samples in our Pixel 8 review , thisis pretty capable on that front. It boasts two cameras on the rear: a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 10.5 MP selfie lens. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics, plenty of detail, and natural colors — what more could you possibly need? Oh, did we mention it's quite capable when the lights go out? Well, it is!In short, while not the most cutting-edge Google handset, theeasily rivals many of the best Android phones right now. Get yours at Best Buy or Amazon and enjoy your $300 in savings before it's too late.