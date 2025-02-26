GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The compact Pixel 8 is still enjoying a jaw-dropping $300 discount at these sellers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hand holding the Pixel 8 against a blurred white background, showcasing its bright display.
Looking for a compact Google Pixel phone for just under $400? Usually, the Pixel 8a would be the best pick, but this buddy isn't on sale right now. However, the non-Pro Pixel 8 is still retailing at jaw-dropping discounts with Best Buy's ongoing sale, letting you snatch the $699 base model for only $399.

Pixel 8 in Obsidian: $300 off at Best Buy

$399
$699
$300 off (43%)
Best Buy still sells the compact camera phone, the Pixel 8, at a fantastic $300 discount. That brings the device to unbelievably low prices, and you don't have to sign any contracts to get the bargain.
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 8 in Hazel: $300 off

$300 off (43%)
Prefer getting the Pixel 8 in the Hazel colorway? No problem. This coating is on sale at the same $300 discount, but the promo is live at Amazon. That's a pretty generous 43% markdown you shouldn't ignore.
Buy at Amazon

That's right! No carrier contracts, no hoops or loops — just an easy $300 price cut! Then again, the seller only has the Obsidian coating at that discount. Prefer the Hazel colorway? In that case, we recommend Amazon, which has the same sale on that particular colorway.

While the Pixel 8 isn't the most impressive Google handset ever, it remains a top choice for budget-conscious shoppers looking for compactness, top-shelf camera performance, and advanced AI features. The Android 14 phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness levels, giving it a real premium feeling.

Under the hood, you have the in-house Tensor G3 chip, which fails to beat the best phones in terms of raw power but enables various AI features within the camera app and elsewhere. For instance, this buddy has an improved Call Screen feature to filter phone calls efficiently, a Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photos, and more. Still, if you prioritize horsepower over AI perks, we'd suggest getting one of the best Samsung phones instead.

What about the camera? As you can see for yourself via the photo samples in our Pixel 8 review, this Android phone is pretty capable on that front. It boasts two cameras on the rear: a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 10.5 MP selfie lens. Photos taken with it have excellent dynamics, plenty of detail, and natural colors — what more could you possibly need? Oh, did we mention it's quite capable when the lights go out? Well, it is!

In short, while not the most cutting-edge Google handset, the Pixel 8 easily rivals many of the best Android phones right now. Get yours at Best Buy or Amazon and enjoy your $300 in savings before it's too late.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
48 stories
26 Feb, 2025
The compact Pixel 8 is still enjoying a jaw-dropping $300 discount at these sellers
10 Feb, 2025
Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants
05 Feb, 2025
Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone
13 Jan, 2025
One of the best Pixel 8a promos is back on Amazon once again, but only for a limited time
07 Jan, 2025
It's not too late to save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless