The impressive Pixel 8 is making headlines again with another enticing deal

The Pixel 8 Pro may be on sale at a mesmerizing $250 discount on Amazon, but if you want a new Google smartphone at an even lower price, we suggest going for the Pixel 8.

Right now, the 128GB variant of this fella is on sale at a charming $155 markdown on Amazon. So, you can snag a unit for under $550 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal now. This offer is even better than the $150 price cut the phone enjoyed a few weeks ago, which is an even bigger incentive to tap that deal button.

Get a brand-new Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for $155 off its price through this deal. The phone delivers great performance thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset. In addition, it takes amazing pictures and has good battery life. Don't waste time and save on one today!
Being one of Google's latest high-end babies, the Pixel 8 boasts the AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, this phone offers top-tier performance and can deal with anything.

In addition, as a true Pixel phone, it comes with Google's image processing magic and takes gorgeous photos, with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP snapper for selfies. It can also record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Moreover, the phone's 4,575mAh battery delivers enough power for 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on a single charge.

So, with great performance, incredible camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a more affordable price tag, the Pixel 8 easily ranks among the best phones on the market and is a real bargain right now. The only issue is that it won't stay available at this discounted price forever. That's why you should act fast and get one for less now while the offer is still up for grabs.
