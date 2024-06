Snag the impressive Pixel 8 at $150 off on Amazon while you still can

Get the Pixel 8 at $150 off on Amazon Once again, Amazon treats us to an incredible discount on the Pixel 8. This bad boy is currently available at $150 off its price tag, though only for a short while. At that price, it gives you way more value for your money with its gorgeous 6.2-inch OLED screen, Tensor G3 chip inside, and dual camera setup on the rear. Don't miss out and take advantage while you still can. $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

What’s the 2023-launched Pixel phone you can now get under $550? The Pixel 8 , of course! That’s right – this bad boy has once again received a tempting discount at Amazon, offered at $150 off its price tag. Don’t sleep on it and get your phone quick; the deal won’t stay live for too long.Although this Google Pixel phone has been around for some time, it’s not among the devices that get regular deals. For example, we last saw it at lower prices over a month ago. As for the price cut itself, it’s the second-highest discount the merchant has offered, being topped only once (and for a limited time). Why do we tell you all this? Simply because you’re getting plenty of value for your money if you pull the trigger on thisdeal.Although not as camera-focused as its bigger sibling, this bad boy is still among the best Android phones you can buy. It comes with a whopping seven years of software support, meaning it’ll be trendy for quite a while.Aside from that, you have a 6.2-inch OLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates, a Tensor G3 chip under the hood, and, of course, impressive improvements in the camera department. Technically, those don’t apply that much to the camera setup itself but to the enhanced capabilities of the camera app. It allows you to do some magic with your photos, which most users will certainly appreciate.The 50MP wide primary unit and the 12MP ultra-wide sensor give you incredibly accurate colors, plenty of detail, and, well, pretty much everything! There’s also a 10.5MP front unit for your selfie obsessions. You can check out various camera samples in ourAdditionally, you have a 4,575mAh battery that gives you roughly 15.5 hours of browsing time between charges. As you can see, this is a great little device that packs a punch for sure. If you agree, go ahead and get yourat $150 off while you still can.