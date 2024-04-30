The mid-range Pixel 7 still enjoys a ginormous 40% discount at this merchant
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like all the fancy new things about the Pixel 8 but can’t really afford one? No worries! The Pixel 7 gives you an affordable entryway into the Google phone universe, especially now that it’s available at cheaper-than-cheap prices. You can get this bad boy at an impressive 40% markdown straight from Amazon-owned Woot.
In case you’re wondering, the 40% discount lands this compact phone under the $360 mark, a record-low price. The deal applies to a fully unlocked model in brand-new condition with 128GB storage. For your peace of mind, the device arrives with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Even though it currently offers the best price for an unlocked Pixel 7, Woot isn’t the only store to sell this great Android phone at lower prices. Amazon itself has an ongoing rival deal, which lets you save 33% on the Snow or Obsidian models.
Google has established a stellar reputation with its phones’ camera systems, and this handset is no exception. It has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one, complemented by a 10.8MP selfie unit that captures colors quite realistically. Plus, the camera app has some cool features that deserve admiration in their own right.
What about the battery life? The Pixel 7 packs a 4,355mAh battery inside. According to our tests, the phone should last over nine hours of nonstop video playback or close to 14 hours of web browsing.
Should you get it? Well, that’s not really something we can decide. What we can tell you, though, is that it offers immense value for money, especially at its current price on Woot.
Although not the latest Google Pixel phone, this puppy still holds its own ground, easily beating some of the best mid-range phones on the market. It offers slightly more screen real estate to play with than the Pixel 7a. This one features a 6.3-inch screen but supports the same refresh rates as the Pixel 7a. Moreover, like all models from the lineup, this bad boy features the capable Tensor G2 chipset.
