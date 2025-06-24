Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The Garmin Venu 3S is a hit at its lowest price on Amazon

The smaller Garmin Venu 3 is on sale at a pretty tempting discount at Amazon. Grab yours while the promo lasts.

Garmin Venu 3S placed on a white table.
Galaxy and Apple watches might boast a great design and many features, but they all fail in one crucial area: battery life. If multi-day endurance is your top priority, you're better off getting a Garmin watch. One standout pick is the Venu 3S. This bad boy packs a 10-day battery life and a beautiful OLED touchscreen. Plus, it's now on sale at Amazon, allowing you to get it at a more affordable price.

Instead of nearly $450, the GPS watch now goes for about $350, saving you a tempting $100. That's its lowest price so far, too, though we've seen the same promo in the past. Nevertheless, with neither Walmart nor Best Buy currently matching this price cut, Amazon is your best chance at scoring a rather tempting discount on this impressive wearable.

The 41mm Garmin Venu 3S is $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (22%)
The Garmin Venu 3S is an excellent choice for active users, offering up to 10 days of battery life and multiple workout features. On top of that, you can currently buy it at its lowest price on Amazon, as the 41mm variant with a Sage Gray case is $100 off.
Buy at Amazon

In our experience, the Garmin Venu 3S really packs a punch, making it a solid pick for active users. The touchscreen is lovely, heart rate measurements are exceptionally accurate, and so is GPS accuracy. Want more details? Check out our Garmin Venu 3 review.

But here are the basics: this fella offers Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, multiple preloaded activity profiles (including wheelchair mode), and nap detection. It also features a microphone and, unlike many Garmin watches, allows you to take phone calls from your wrist.

Other standout extras include morning reports, fitness age, workout benefits, and more. What's more, the Venu 3S lets you download and store music on your wrist, a welcome extra many users appreciate. Additionally, the timepiece is compatible with Android phones and iPhones. However, you can only text from your wrist when the unit is connected to an Android phone.

As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3S checks a lot of boxes. Although it's a bit pricey at its standard price, the model is far more attractive at $100 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save.

Polina Kovalakova
