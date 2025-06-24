The Garmin Venu 3S is a hit at its lowest price on Amazon
The smaller Garmin Venu 3 is on sale at a pretty tempting discount at Amazon. Grab yours while the promo lasts.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy and Apple watches might boast a great design and many features, but they all fail in one crucial area: battery life. If multi-day endurance is your top priority, you're better off getting a Garmin watch. One standout pick is the Venu 3S. This bad boy packs a 10-day battery life and a beautiful OLED touchscreen. Plus, it's now on sale at Amazon, allowing you to get it at a more affordable price.
In our experience, the Garmin Venu 3S really packs a punch, making it a solid pick for active users. The touchscreen is lovely, heart rate measurements are exceptionally accurate, and so is GPS accuracy. Want more details? Check out our Garmin Venu 3 review.
Other standout extras include morning reports, fitness age, workout benefits, and more. What's more, the Venu 3S lets you download and store music on your wrist, a welcome extra many users appreciate. Additionally, the timepiece is compatible with Android phones and iPhones. However, you can only text from your wrist when the unit is connected to an Android phone.
As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3S checks a lot of boxes. Although it's a bit pricey at its standard price, the model is far more attractive at $100 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save.
Instead of nearly $450, the GPS watch now goes for about $350, saving you a tempting $100. That's its lowest price so far, too, though we've seen the same promo in the past. Nevertheless, with neither Walmart nor Best Buy currently matching this price cut, Amazon is your best chance at scoring a rather tempting discount on this impressive wearable.
In our experience, the Garmin Venu 3S really packs a punch, making it a solid pick for active users. The touchscreen is lovely, heart rate measurements are exceptionally accurate, and so is GPS accuracy. Want more details? Check out our Garmin Venu 3 review.
But here are the basics: this fella offers Body Battery energy monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, multiple preloaded activity profiles (including wheelchair mode), and nap detection. It also features a microphone and, unlike many Garmin watches, allows you to take phone calls from your wrist.
Other standout extras include morning reports, fitness age, workout benefits, and more. What's more, the Venu 3S lets you download and store music on your wrist, a welcome extra many users appreciate. Additionally, the timepiece is compatible with Android phones and iPhones. However, you can only text from your wrist when the unit is connected to an Android phone.
As you can see, the Garmin Venu 3S checks a lot of boxes. Although it's a bit pricey at its standard price, the model is far more attractive at $100 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save.
24 Jun, 2025The Garmin Venu 3S is a hit at its lowest price on Amazon
20 Jun, 2025This superb Garmin Instinct 2X Solar promo is impossible to pass up right now
17 Jun, 2025Garmin's premium Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition falls to an unprecedented low
13 Jun, 2025Amazon knocks the Garmin Forerunner 265 back to its lowest price
11 Jun, 2025Surprise sale knocks the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at its best price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: