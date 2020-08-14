Despite serious downgrades, it doesn't seem like the Pixel 5 will be a lot cheaper than the Pixel 4
Long before Google officially confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5, rumors were doing rounds that it wouldn't be a true flagship device. It will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the same chip that will reportedly fuel the Pixel 4a (5G).
The Pixel 4 has the Snapdragon 855 under the hood and if Google does not plan to retain an 800 series SoC this year, it will not be able to justify the $799 tag that was stamped on last year's device.
According to an alleged Google survey, the Pixel 5 will start at $699 and this has now been backed up by a new report.
Will the Pixel 5 be more of a Pixel 4 XL successor?
What's even more interesting is that it's being claimed that the Pixel 5 will only be available in the XL variant. This is in line with a previous report that hinted the new device will sport a gigantic 6.67-inches screen.
Previously, it was reported that there will be no XL model this year and Google's teaser image doesn't exactly hint at a gigantic upper-midrange phone either. So, we aren't exactly sure if the phone will come with a huge screen.
It is also being claimed that the phone will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, which seems entirely plausible given that Google emphasized on fast and smooth gameplay when it talked about the device.
It could also become the first Pixel phone to support reverse wireless charging and the aforementioned survey also promises a class-leading camera. Motion Sense, the tech that makes Face Unlock so fast on the Pixel 4, will probably not be returning, and the device will likely feature a physical fingerprint scanner.
If a recent listing is to go by, the Pixel 5 will offer at least 8GB of RAM and it will officially be unveiled sometime in October.
