Google seemingly reveals Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) pre-order date in blog post

The Google Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 4a 5G (right)





On Monday, Google officially confirmed its plans to release the flagship Pixel 5 this fall alongside the $499 Pixel 4a (5G). The company chose not to reveal their announcement date, but it seems Google France may have done so anyway.

Pre-order the Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) on October 8!

As spotted by a 9To5Google reader today, the official Pixel 4a announcement press release from Google France made mention of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) pre-order date in the section that teased both devices.



The reference has since been removed, unsurprisingly, but Google Cache shows that October 8 was listed as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) pre-order date. Considering Google typically starts pre-orders shortly after an event, the official announcement could take place that same day.

That falls in line with the typical flagships Google Pixel launch timeline and would suggest the company has managed to avoid severe delays with its next-generation device. Nevertheless, because the reference was seemingly accidental, do note that it could still be wrong.





This story is developing...