People who skydive have a higher chance of joining AT&T, and that's not a metaphor
The head of business operations at AT&T says why.
Do you know what it takes to be part of AT&T? Well, a degree in business is apparently not enough – one has to be a bit of an "adrenaline junkie", too.
Who dares to think (and act) big?
Jennifer Van Buskirk. | Image by AT&T
Business Insider sat down with AT&T's head of business operations, Jennifer Van Buskirk, who has devoted 25 years to the carrier, leading about 20,000 people.
She has described herself as someone who thrives on high-pressure challenges, literally: "I'm a bit of an adrenaline junkie, probably professionally and personally".
Throughout the development of Cricket Wireless (now a $6 billion subsidiary of AT&T, serving over 13 million users), she was able to assemble the team she had always envisioned, focusing on people who were prepared to think on a larger scale.
Through repeated experimentation, Van Buskirk identified two interview questions that continue to guide her in selecting the right candidates.
When evaluating applicants, she seeks individuals who share that mindset, particularly those she sees as willing to take significant risks and make bold decisions.
The two questions
What Van Buskirks asks those who want to work with her, is:
- What's the greatest risk you've ever taken and why?
- What would you do differently and why?
She believes that leading change or building something new requires people who are comfortable operating in uncertain conditions. She welcomes examples from both personal and professional life, but she generally looks for a major, decisive leap that shows a candidate is willing to step outside their comfort zone.
Over the years, she has heard stories of people relocating to another country or switching into an entirely new field. Her own background includes skydiving and launching a business, and she gravitates toward individuals who show a similar willingness to take significant risks.
The second question is about the applicant's overall vision. The strongest responses come from those who are willing to propose sweeping changes, even if that means reimagining their job entirely or eliminating a large portion of their responsibilities. She has used these questions since her startup days more than a decade ago, and she believes they have become even more relevant in the AI age.
Are there wrong answers?
Oh, definitely: in Van Buskirk's experience, those who lack meaningful risk-taking tend to struggle in environments that depend on adaptability and bold decision-making. She once recalled an applicant who described marriage as their greatest risk, which she interpreted as either a sign of poor judgment or a highly cautious personality.
Similarly, when a candidate focuses on adjusting only a narrow detail of their past decisions, she takes it as a sign that they are not thinking broadly enough. In her view, there is always room for improvement when someone is willing to think on a larger scale.
