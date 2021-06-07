The rumored price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-ranger is looking good
If Ishan Agarwal over on Twitter is to be trusted (which more often than not seems to be the case), the 5G-enabled 6.4-inch (or so) device will cost the rough equivalent of $315 in the paramount market of India. That's 22,999 rupees, in case you're wondering, presumably for an entry-level configuration with 64GB storage space and a 6GB RAM count on deck.
That makes perfect sense given that the Nord CE (Core Edition) is expected to downgrade its forerunner's Snapdragon 765 processor to a 750 while also ditching the fourth rear-facing camera and trading the shiny glass back for a cheaper all-plastic construction.
In other words, it looks like the OnePlus Nord CE could well have everything it needs to give both the best sub-$400 phones and the best budget 5G handsets available today a run for their money... apart from actual US availability. That's right, we're afraid this thing is bound to stay exclusive to countries like India and the old continent.