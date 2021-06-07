$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus 5G

The rumored price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-ranger is looking good

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 07, 2021, 11:26 AM
The rumored price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-ranger is looking good
The low to mid-end OnePlus Nord family may have proven significantly more successful than even the company itself originally anticipated, undoubtedly contributing to a sharp increase in sales across the US and major European markets both towards the end of 2020 and during the first three months of 2021.

It should therefore come as no surprise that at least two new Nord-branded smartphones are in the pipeline right now and pretty much guaranteed to see daylight in a matter of days. In fact, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has already been officially confirmed for a June 10 announcement, and following the wealth of specifications revealed last week, the handset's starting price is allegedly here as well to prematurely complete the mid-range puzzle.

If Ishan Agarwal over on Twitter is to be trusted (which more often than not seems to be the case), the 5G-enabled 6.4-inch (or so) device will cost the rough equivalent of $315 in the paramount market of India. That's 22,999 rupees, in case you're wondering, presumably for an entry-level configuration with 64GB storage space and a 6GB RAM count on deck.

Because it's not relevant to compare price tags between different regions, we should point out Rs. 22,999 is slightly less than what OnePlus is normally charging in the same market for the OG Nord with identical memory and storage specs.

That makes perfect sense given that the Nord CE (Core Edition) is expected to downgrade its forerunner's Snapdragon 765 processor to a 750 while also ditching the fourth rear-facing camera and trading the shiny glass back for a cheaper all-plastic construction.

On the bright side, this upcoming budget-friendly bad boy should feature an impressive-sounding (by sub-$400 standards) 64MP primary shooter, hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging capabilities, and even a good old fashioned headphone jack.

In other words, it looks like the OnePlus Nord CE could well have everything it needs to give both the best sub-$400 phones and the best budget 5G handsets available today a run for their money... apart from actual US availability. That's right, we're afraid this thing is bound to stay exclusive to countries like India and the old continent.

