The rumored price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G mid-ranger is looking good









If Ishan Agarwal over on Twitter is to be trusted (which more often than not seems to be the case), the 5G-enabled 6.4-inch (or so) device will cost the rough equivalent of $315 in the paramount market of India. That's 22,999 rupees, in case you're wondering, presumably for an entry-level configuration with 64GB storage space and a 6GB RAM count on deck.





Because it's not relevant to compare price tags between different regions, we should point out Rs. 22,999 is slightly less than what OnePlus is normally charging in the same market for the OG Nord with identical memory and storage specs.





That makes perfect sense given that the Nord CE (Core Edition) is expected to downgrade its forerunner's Snapdragon 765 processor to a 750 while also ditching the fourth rear-facing camera and trading the shiny glass back for a cheaper all-plastic construction.





On the bright side, this upcoming budget-friendly bad boy should feature an impressive-sounding (by sub-$400 standards) 64MP primary shooter, hefty 4,500mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging capabilities, and even a good old fashioned headphone jack.





In other words, it looks like the OnePlus Nord CE could well have everything it needs to give both the best sub-$400 phones and the best budget 5G handsets available today a run for their money... apart from actual US availability. That's right, we're afraid this thing is bound to stay exclusive to countries like India and the old continent.



