OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed
It's got The Jack!
What the render isn't showing us is the confirmed 3.5mm jack, which was not present in the previous Oneplus Nord. Maybe even more surprisingly, the engineers have managed to slim down the Nord to a 7.9mm thickness despite the addition of the jack. For some reason, however, the company has decided to remove the alert slider from this model.
Other announced specs include a 90Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole style notch to house the selfie camera on the front. The display will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G enabling the 5G connectivity.
It might be a bit of a mixed bag, but OnePlus seems to have mixed it very carefully to achieve the perfect combination of downgrades and upgrades. Considering that the pricing is predicted to be a little lower than last year, it looks like the affordable phone market might soon be getting its best entry for this year yet.
