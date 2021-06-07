OnePlus Nord CE 5G rear panel design revealed

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

OnePlus 5G

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 07, 2021, 7:25 AM
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is right around the corner, and leaks keep coming the closer we get to the announcement date. The revamped version of the Nord series will be launching just in a few days - June 10 in India and Europe. Like they’ve done in the past, OnePlus said that they will initially distribute the device to their core fans.

The leaked render by Ishan Agarwal (via pricebaba) shows the back of the phone in all its glory. Judging by the image, we can make out one of the color options and the triple camera system with a LED flash. Also, the text 64MP AI triple cam is imprinted next to the cameras alongside the OnePlus logo slapped in the middle.

It's got The Jack!


What the render isn't showing us is the confirmed 3.5mm jack, which was not present in the previous Oneplus Nord. Maybe even more surprisingly, the engineers have managed to slim down the Nord to a 7.9mm thickness despite the addition of the jack. For some reason, however, the company has decided to remove the alert slider from this model.

Other announced specs include a 90Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole style notch to house the selfie camera on the front. The display will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G enabling the 5G connectivity.

It might be a bit of a mixed bag, but OnePlus seems to have mixed it very carefully to achieve the perfect combination of downgrades and upgrades. Considering that the pricing is predicted to be a little lower than last year, it looks like the affordable phone market might soon be getting its best entry for this year yet.

Related phones

Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

