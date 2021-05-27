Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe next month as Nord CE 5G
The Nord CE 5G is a revamped OnePlus Nord
First off, Pete Lau confirmed to TechRadar that next month’s product announcement event focuses on the Nord CE 5G. That’s not terribly surprising considering Amazon India has been thanking users for signing up to receive Nord CE 5G info.
In Lau’s own words, OnePlus has “distilled the original Nord down to its core elements and added extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price.”
For reference, the original OnePlus Nord retailed at €399 in Europe, meaning the Nord CE 5G could be available for €349 or even €299. That’d certainly help position it as one of the best budget 5G phones.
The OnePlus Nord 2 seems to be a separate phone
Importantly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G doesn’t seem to be the same phone as the OnePlus Nord 2. Pete Lau didn’t confirm this directly, but TechRadar reports that “his wording” suggested it would be a different product.
It’s also worth noting that OnePlus accidentally mentioned the Nord 2 on its website recently, so it certainly seems to be in the pipeline.