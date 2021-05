Revamped OnePlus Nord coming to Europe next month as Nord CE 5G

The Nord CE 5G is a revamped OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord 2 seems to be a separate phone

TechRadar

This morning OnePlus teased an upcoming ‘ summer launch event ’ on social media. Now, CEO Pete Lau has revealed exactly what customers can expect from OnePlus in the coming months.First off, Pete Lau confirmed tothat next month’s product announcement event focuses on the Nord CE 5G. That’s not terribly surprising considering Amazon India has been thanking users for signing up to receive Nord CE 5G info.The CE in the smartphone’s name stands for ‘Core Edition’ and the phone itself is essentially a revamped version of the original Nord that incorporates “certain classic flagship features” to ensure a fast and smooth experience.In Lau’s own words, OnePlus has “distilled the original Nord down to its core elements and added extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price.”For reference, the original OnePlus Nord retailed at €399 in Europe, meaning the Nord CE 5G could be available for €349 or even €299. That’d certainly help position it as one of the best budget 5G phones An official announcement is taking place on Thursday, June 10, meaning it won’t be too long until we know everything about OnePlus’ next affordable phone . The Nord CE 5G will be released in Europe and India. It isn’t coming to the US.Importantly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G doesn’t seem to be the same phone as the OnePlus Nord 2. Pete Lau didn’t confirm this directly, butreports that “his wording” suggested it would be a different product.It’s also worth noting that OnePlus accidentally mentioned the Nord 2 on its website recently, so it certainly seems to be in the pipeline.