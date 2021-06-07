OnePlus giving fans exclusive early access to Nord CE 5G sales
The Nord CE 5G will be available for fans through 'core sales'
OnePlus has announced a period of ‘Core Sales’ on its website for community members looking to purchase the Nord CE 5G. The sales will kick off shortly after the event ends, at 4:15pm BST, and run through midnight in the same time zone.
Community members who purchase the Nord CE 5G during the core sales will be among the first to receive early delivery of the smartphone when it ships to customers next Monday, June 14.
Feature-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup and 5G connectivity. The latter is reportedly thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750.
Also, for the most hardcore fans out there, OnePlus has confirmed the Nord CE 5G is fitted with a 3.5mm headphone jack.