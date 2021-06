OnePlus giving fans exclusive early access to Nord CE 5G sales

The Nord CE 5G will be available for fans through 'core sales'

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement is happening this Thursday, June 10. We still don’t know how much the smartphone will cost, but OnePlus has confirmed that it’ll initially only be available to its core fans.OnePlus has announced a period of ‘Core Sales’ on its website for community members looking to purchase the Nord CE 5G. The sales will kick off shortly after the event ends, at 4:15pm BST, and run through midnight in the same time zone.The core sales are open to all OnePlus community members across Europe. The company says the initiative is an “extension of OnePlus’ commitment to reward its loyal community which has been intrinsic to the company’s success.”Community members who purchase the Nord CE 5G during the core sales will be among the first to receive early delivery of the smartphone when it ships to customers next Monday, June 14.Feature-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup and 5G connectivity. The latter is reportedly thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750.A 6.4-inch AMOLED punch-hole display is part of the package too, per leaks. It sits alongside 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, though an 8/128GB configuration is said to be on the cards.Also, for the most hardcore fans out there, OnePlus has confirmed the Nord CE 5G is fitted with a 3.5mm headphone jack.