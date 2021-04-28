Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus

OnePlus just had a shockingly good quarter in Europe

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 28, 2021, 11:01 AM
OnePlus just had a shockingly good quarter in Europe
OnePlus experienced explosive growth in India last quarter, according to Counterpoint Research, and official data shared in a recent interview with Android Authority shows that OnePlus also performed well in Europe.

OnePlus sales soared almost 400% in Europe last quarter


The Head of Strategy at OnePlus Europe, Tuomas Lampén, has revealed that sales in the European Union soared 388% in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

At the same time, revenue shot up by 286% thanks to the strong performance of OnePlus’ flagship devices. Premium smartphones accounted for 65% of total EU revenue in Q1 2021, with the rest presumably coming from the affordable Nord line and accessories.

Lampén didn’t share any initial data about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro — two of the best phones around — but pre-orders didn’t kick off in the final week of the quarter. So it’s very likely that the previous-gen OnePlus 8T played an important rule between January and March.

The chip shortage shouldn't impact OnePlus


Smartphone manufacturers around the world are facing supply issues now due to a shortage of chips, but OnePlus is confident about its European supply and doesn’t expect a big impact in the immediate future.

Lampén said the following in reference to Qualcomm and others:

We have extraordinary relationships with our partners. This allows us to do very good planning and forecasting of demand, which allows us to plan out a stable supply of devices into Europe.

OnePlus' Head of Strategy this will continue to be the case even when the company chooses to launch future devices, meaning supply of the OnePlus 9T shouldn't be affected either. 

