OnePlus just had a shockingly good quarter in Europe
The Head of Strategy at OnePlus Europe, Tuomas Lampén, has revealed that sales in the European Union soared 388% in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Lampén didn’t share any initial data about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro — two of the best phones around — but pre-orders didn’t kick off in the final week of the quarter. So it’s very likely that the previous-gen OnePlus 8T played an important rule between January and March.
The chip shortage shouldn't impact OnePlus
Smartphone manufacturers around the world are facing supply issues now due to a shortage of chips, but OnePlus is confident about its European supply and doesn’t expect a big impact in the immediate future.
We have extraordinary relationships with our partners. This allows us to do very good planning and forecasting of demand, which allows us to plan out a stable supply of devices into Europe.
OnePlus' Head of Strategy this will continue to be the case even when the company chooses to launch future devices, meaning supply of the OnePlus 9T shouldn't be affected either.