Android Camera OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 9 5G camera setup gets detailed; don't expect telephoto zoom

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 21, 2020, 8:22 AM
OnePlus 9 5G camera setup gets detailed; don't expect telephoto zoom
One week after revealing the OnePlus 9 design in full for the very first time, 91Mobiles has detailed the next-gen smartphone's updated camera setup and obtained a live image of the revised bump.

The OnePlus 9 will probably skip the telephoto camera


In addition to confirming plans for an Aquamarine Green-like colorway, the image pictured below corroborates the presence of a dual-tone LED flash and three individual cameras surrounded by metal rings. 

Similar camera bumps have previously been seen on the LG Wing 5G, iPhone 12 series, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, the real inspiration for the OnePlus 9 likely came from Oppo, which works closely with OnePlus.

In terms of specifications, the source claims a 48-megapixel sensor has been chosen as the main camera. Every OnePlus flagship since 2019 has offered a 48-megapixel camera, but there are some changes planned this time around. 

For example, the brand is finally ditching the Sony IMX686 sensor used on existing models in favor of an unspecified newer sensor. The resulting setup produces 12-megapixel images and has a 6mm focal length.

To compare, the the previous-gen OnePlus 8 Pro and current-gen OnePlus 8T offer 6.59mm and 4.74mm focal lengths respectively.

The second camera consists of a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, which should represent a pretty decent upgrade over the 16-megapixel implementation that OnePlus has used until now. 

As for the third sensor, no specific information is available at this stage. However, its small size seemingly rules out the possibility of it being a telephoto or periscope zoom camera. A monochrome or macro camera instead seem more plausible.

Expected OnePlus 9 internal specs and features


Powering the vanilla OnePlus 9 should be the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at minimum. Of course, if you're willing to spend more money, more impressive storage configurations will be available.

On the software front, Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 are to be expected straight out of the box. Of course, once Android 12 is available in summer 2021, a swift update is to be expected.

Rounding out the internal package is rumored to be a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging and some form of fast wireless charging. Whether or not reverse wireless charging will be on offer remains to be seen.

The chosen battery should keep the large, punch-hole 120Hz display running all day without any issues, even if 5G networks are being used.

When will the OnePlus 9 be announced?


The OnePlus 7 series was unveiled in May and the OnePlus 8 arrived in April. Next year, the OnePlus 9 is set to debut in March alongside the premium OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus has been partnering up with T-Mobile for a couple of years now and that should continue into 2021. At least one of the two flagships should be available at the carrier, although it could end up offering both.

Whether the OnePlus 9 series will be available at Verizon or not is unclear. The carrier sold the OnePlus 8 5G UW earlier this year but opted out of offering the newer OnePlus 8T.

It's unclear if this was down to poor sales of the previous model or the lack of differences between the two flagship. But if the latter is the reason, a partnership that involves the OnePlus 9 could certainly be on the table.

