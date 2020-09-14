Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android OnePlus 5G

Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 14, 2020, 9:29 AM
Massive OnePlus 8T 5G leak shows off new design, reveals specs
OnePlus 8T render based on schematics

The OnePlus 8T is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2020. Today, thanks to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with PriceBaba, the flagship has been detailed in full. 

The OnePlus 8T looks more like the Nord than OnePlus 8


Following in the footsteps of the OnePlus Nord rather than the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T looks set to feature a flat 6.55-inch display coupled with a small punch hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

The Fluid AMOLED panel is surrounded by extremely thin side bezels and an almost uniform forehead and chin. It supports a Full-HD+ resolution and a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is a welcome upgrade over the 90Hz display used on the OnePlus 8.

These renders are based on internal schematics rather than CAD files, so Steve Hemmerstoffer wasn't able to provide exact dimensions of the smartphone. But considering the similarly sized display and lack of curved edges, it's probably slightly wider than the OnePlus 8, which measures in at 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm. 

Sandwiched between the front and rear panels is an aluminum frame that houses a power button and Alert Slider on the right, a volume rocker on the left, and the USB-C port on the bottom. 

There's a speaker as well, which presumably works with the in-ear implementation to create a stereo speaker setup. Unfortunately, OnePlus has skipped the legacy 3.5mm headphone jack.

A new camera module can be found on the back


Turning the smartphone over reveals a design that has again been inspired by the OnePlus Nord. Rather than the usual vertical camera module in the center, OnePlus has opted for one placed in the top-left corner.

In order to differentiate the two, though, it has grown in size and now resembles the bump seen on the Galaxy S20. OnePlus has fitted it with a 48-megapixel main camera that's presumably been borrowed from the standard model.

A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, possibly borrowed from the OnePlus 8 too, is present alongside a new 2-megapixel depth sensor and an updated 5-megapixel macro camera. 

The camera department is completed by an LED flash on the rear and a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front. The latter was previously used on the OnePlus Nord and replaces the 16-megapixel sensor featured on the OnePlus 8.

Flagship specifications complete the package


The inside of the OnePlus 8T is where things get impressive. The Snapdragon 865+, which is the most powerful Qualcomm chipset on the market right now, powers the smartphone straight out of the box and guarantees 5G network connectivity. 

PriceBaba says it's coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. MicroSD cards aren't supported, but if that isn't enough you'll be pleased to hear OnePlus is working on a pricier 12/256GB version. 

All of this looks set to be accompanied by a 4,500mAh battery. Rather than settling for the usual 30W Warp Charge technology, though, OnePlus is planning a ridiculously fast 65W implementation. 


Last on the list of features is likely Android 11 and OxygenOS 11, which should arrive pre-installed on the flagship.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
