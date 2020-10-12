OnePlus co-founder leaves the company ahead of OnePlus 8T announcement

Two people co-founded OnePlus
seven years ago – Pete Lau and Carl Pei, but the latter remained instrumental to the company's triumph. Without taking anything away from Pete Lau's contribution to OnePlus' road to success, Carl Pei has been the face of the company since its inception back in 2013.
Pei was often seen visiting trade conferences, but he also offered many interviews to the media. However, playing the role of the mastermind behind OnePlus' marketing campaign is not Pei's most treasured achievement. OnePlus' co-founder is responsible for designing some of the best Android flagships available on the market in the last several years.
Unfortunately for OnePlus fans, Carl Pei's time with the company is coming to end. TechCrunch
reports that Pei will be leaving the company to found their own venture. Although he has yet to make his departure official, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that it's happening very soon.
Pei is probably waiting for OnePlus to introduce its new smartphone, the 8T
, on October 14. We'll probably hear from him right after the announcement, but it looks like the die has already been cast.
