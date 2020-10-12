Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android OnePlus

Teaser suggests a OnePus Nord "Special Edition" could release alongside OnePlus 8T

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 12, 2020, 4:02 AM
Teaser suggests a OnePus Nord &quot;Special Edition&quot; could release alongside OnePlus 8T
As the October 14 event for the OnePlus 8T draws near, OnePlus has now revealed that an additional OnePlus Nord "Special Edition" may also be launching alongside it (via MySmartPrice).

OnePlus Nord "Special Edition" reveal images were posted on the OnePlus Nord's official Instagram profile. Both posts hint that the smartphone in question will sport a sandstone finish, but tell nothing of its specifications. A description under one of the posts reads:

"This time around it wasn’t marbles or rare gemstones that lit our fire. It turns out particles from any everyday rock can be equally beautiful. A bit vague we know, but it’ll all make sense on October 14."


Not much else is currently known about this surprise "Special Edition" OnePlus Nord, but OnePlus says that details are coming on the day of the OnePlus 8T virtual event – October 14.


The OnePlus 8T itself is going to be the Chinese company's new flagship smartphone, with its base model to sell for around $700, packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and pack a quad camera setup. Based on leaks, the OnePlus 8T's main camera is expected to be 48 megapixels, alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro cameras, plus a 2-megapixel depth sensor.


We're yet to see how the OnePlus Nord "Special Edition" is going to compare with the OnePlus 8T. It's plausible that the "Special Edition" will be a cheaper version of the 8T, similarly to how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is to the Galaxy S20.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Multiple reports suggest Exynos based Samsung Galaxy S21 is the one to look out for
Popular stories
iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review
Popular stories
Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday
Popular stories
Check out the OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
The Galaxy A71's successor may notch a Samsung phone camera first, here are all the specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless