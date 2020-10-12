Teaser suggests a OnePus Nord "Special Edition" could release alongside OnePlus 8T
"This time around it wasn’t marbles or rare gemstones that lit our fire. It turns out particles from any everyday rock can be equally beautiful. A bit vague we know, but it’ll all make sense on October 14."
Not much else is currently known about this surprise "Special Edition" OnePlus Nord, but OnePlus says that details are coming on the day of the OnePlus 8T virtual event – October 14.
The OnePlus 8T itself is going to be the Chinese company's new flagship smartphone, with its base model to sell for around $700, packing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ and pack a quad camera setup. Based on leaks, the OnePlus 8T's main camera is expected to be 48 megapixels, alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro cameras, plus a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
We're yet to see how the OnePlus Nord "Special Edition" is going to compare with the OnePlus 8T. It's plausible that the "Special Edition" will be a cheaper version of the 8T, similarly to how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is to the Galaxy S20.