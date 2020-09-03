Rare deal lowers the outright price of the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G powerhouse







Although being able to save a couple hundred bucks on the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds and an assortment of other premium accessories is certainly nothing to sneeze at, we're sure most people would simply prefer an outright discount on the actual phone they're looking to buy. That's precisely what you can find on Amazon right now, with the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G listed at $79.01 off its regular price for the first time ever.



Granted, that's not what we'd call an earth-shattering markdown, equating to a measly 8 percent off the handset's $999 MSRP in a 256GB storage configuration, but it's obviously better than nothing and something tells us it's not going to last long. The price cut applies to both the Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black paint jobs, while the Glacial Green hue is unfortunately still out of stock.





That latter variant would normally cost $899 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count, but annoyingly enough, even the manufacturer is listing the entry-level OnePlus 8 Pro 5G SKU as unavailable on its US website.



Meanwhile, the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 can be purchased on Amazon at its MSRP in a single 128GB Glacial Green option and a 256GB Interstellar Glow version, the former of which packs 8 gigs of memory, upgraded to a grand total of 12 gigs of the good stuff on the latter.



Naturally, the discounted top-of-the-line OnePlus 8 Pro 5G configuration also comes with a 12GB memory count, as well as a fluid 120Hz AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, generous 4,510mAh battery capacity, four rear-facing cameras, a single 16MP selfie shooter, both fast charging and fast wireless charging capabilities, and a premium metal-and-glass construction guaranteed to withstand water immersion.





Compatible with all of America's major wireless service providers, the OnePlus 8 Pro can only achieve 5G speeds on AT&T and T-Mobile's low and mid-band networks, lacking support for Verizon's insanely fast mmWave technology



