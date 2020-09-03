Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

Rare deal lowers the outright price of the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G powerhouse

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 03, 2020, 5:49 AM
Rare deal lowers the outright price of the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G powerhouse
As impressed as the OnePlus 8 Pro left us after thoroughly reviewing the ultra-high-end phone almost four months ago, it was definitely hard to recommend prospective buyers they wait and wait and wait around for the unlocked variant to become widely available stateside.

While its non-Pro sibling was at least easy to come by at Verizon and T-Mobile pretty much right off the bat, the 6.78-inch powerhouse never got official US carrier support. Ultimately, OnePlus managed to iron out its production kinks, and better yet, the manufacturer even offered several decent deals on both the 5G-enabled 8 and 8 Pro in recent weeks.

Although being able to save a couple hundred bucks on the company's first-ever true wireless earbuds and an assortment of other premium accessories is certainly nothing to sneeze at, we're sure most people would simply prefer an outright discount on the actual phone they're looking to buy. That's precisely what you can find on Amazon right now, with the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G listed at $79.01 off its regular price for the first time ever.

Granted, that's not what we'd call an earth-shattering markdown, equating to a measly 8 percent off the handset's $999 MSRP in a 256GB storage configuration, but it's obviously better than nothing and something tells us it's not going to last long. The price cut applies to both the Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black paint jobs, while the Glacial Green hue is unfortunately still out of stock.

That latter variant would normally cost $899 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count, but annoyingly enough, even the manufacturer is listing the entry-level OnePlus 8 Pro 5G SKU as unavailable on its US website.

Meanwhile, the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 can be purchased on Amazon at its MSRP in a single 128GB Glacial Green option and a 256GB Interstellar Glow version, the former of which packs 8 gigs of memory, upgraded to a grand total of 12 gigs of the good stuff on the latter.

Naturally, the discounted top-of-the-line OnePlus 8 Pro 5G configuration also comes with a 12GB memory count, as well as a fluid 120Hz AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, generous 4,510mAh battery capacity, four rear-facing cameras, a single 16MP selfie shooter, both fast charging and fast wireless charging capabilities, and a premium metal-and-glass construction guaranteed to withstand water immersion.

Compatible with all of America's major wireless service providers, the OnePlus 8 Pro can only achieve 5G speeds on AT&T and T-Mobile's low and mid-band networks, lacking support for Verizon's insanely fast mmWave technology.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$920 $890
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon Echo Plus is half off, comes with free Philips Hue bulb in tow
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
Google further improves its already enticing Moto G Power and G Stylus deals
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
Unlocked OnePlus 7T drops to just $400 ($200 off) at B&H
Popular stories
Deal: LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 are free at Metro by T-Mobile (when you switch)

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless