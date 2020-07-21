The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging wireless buds with the best battery life for the price

OnePlus just announced the newest kid on true wireless earphones block, aptly named the OnePlus Buds . The hearables had leaked many a times before, so there aren't many surprises as to how they look but boy did the price, battery life and charging speeds pleasantly surprised.





Today isn't all about Nord. We're also proud to introduce #OnePlusBuds!

Charge 10 minutes for 10 hours of listening

Fully charged, the buds and case provides 30 hours of listening time

13.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass

Environmental noise cancellation tech pic.twitter.com/CSJQxK4mrM — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 21, 2020







OnePlus is trying to be a vertically integrated phone and accessory maker now, and, in sync with the times, just announced a set of true wireless earphones, the so-called OnePlus Buds we've been waiting on for a while. As usual, they are chock full of features, available in several colors - blue, gray, and white - and the $79 price is very, very right.









The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging true wireless earphones with the best battery life for the price





Thankfully, they look like small hair dryers, rather than be complete AirPods knockoffs as so many a Chinese bud these days, but don't have a nozzle design with silicon tips.





No wireless charging for the case, and no true ANC, but we didn't expect those at the $79 price point anyway. OnePlus does say they have "environmental noise cancelling," whatever it is, so there's that at least.





The case still holds 30 hours of charge, and can be topped off for 10 hours of extra listening juice in just ten minutes with the company's Warp charging tech. That probably goes for the case, though, as the Buds themselves hold 7 hours of charge, so it remains to be seen how fast the earphones will be charging from the case.





Here are the main specs and feature points of the affordable OnePlus Buds:



