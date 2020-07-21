The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging wireless buds with the best battery life for the price

Accessories Wearables OnePlus

Daniel Petrov
Jul 21, 2020, 9:43 AM
OnePlus just announced the newest kid on true wireless earphones block, aptly named the OnePlus Buds. The hearables had leaked many a times before, so there aren't many surprises as to how they look but boy did the price, battery life and charging speeds pleasantly surprised.

OnePlus is trying to be a vertically integrated phone and accessory maker now, and, in sync with the times, just announced a set of true wireless earphones, the so-called OnePlus Buds we've been waiting on for a while. As usual, they are chock full of features, available in several colors - blue, gray, and white - and the $79 price is very, very right.


The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging true wireless earphones with the best battery life for the price


Thankfully, they look like small hair dryers, rather than be complete AirPods knockoffs as so many a Chinese bud these days, but don't have a nozzle design with silicon tips. 

No wireless charging for the case, and no true ANC, but we didn't expect those at the $79 price point anyway. OnePlus does say they have "environmental noise cancelling," whatever it is, so there's that at least.

The case still holds 30 hours of charge, and can be topped off for 10 hours of extra listening juice in just ten minutes with the company's Warp charging tech. That probably goes for the case, though, as the Buds themselves hold 7 hours of charge, so it remains to be seen how fast the earphones will be charging from the case. 

Here are the main specs and feature points of the affordable OnePlus Buds:

OnePlus, Galaxy, Pixel and Echo Buds vs Apple AirPods price and battery life


PriceBattery life
OnePlus Buds$797 hours
Charges in the case - 4
Pixel Buds 2020$1795 hours
Charges in the case - 4
Samsung Galaxy Buds+$149.9911 hours
Charges in the case - 1
Jabra Elite Active 75t$199.997.5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
Apple AirPods Pro$2494.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
Apple AirPods 2 $149 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
Sony WF-SP800N$14811 hours (ANC on)
13 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 1
Sony WF-1000XM3$1786 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3
Amazon Echo Buds$1305 hours
Charges in the case - 3
 


OnePlus, Galaxy, Pixel and Echo Buds vs Apple AirPods specs and features


ANC (Active Noise Cancellation)Features
OnePlus BudsNo (environmental noise cancelling)10 minute Warp charge for 10-hour listening
IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
3 colors (only gray or white in the US)
Environmental noise cancelling

Pixel Buds 2020NoIPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
4 colors
Adaptive Sound
Real-time translation
Google Assistant
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Buds+NoRecord battery life
5 colors
Ambient Aware
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
Jabra Elite Active 75tNoIPX57 water-resistance
4 colors
Hearthrough tech
Button controls
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
USB-C and wireless charging
Apple AirPods ProYesIPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
Apple AirPods 2NoOne color
Siri voice assistant
Sony WF-SP800NYesBest battery life
Two colors - blue and black
IPX55 dust- and water-resistance
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Touch controls

Sony WF-1000XM3Yes2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch controls
Amazon Echo BudsNoIPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
Bose Noise Reduction tech
Touch controls

