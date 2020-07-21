The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging wireless buds with the best battery life for the price
OnePlus just announced the newest kid on true wireless earphones block, aptly named the OnePlus Buds. The hearables had leaked many a times before, so there aren't many surprises as to how they look but boy did the price, battery life and charging speeds pleasantly surprised.
Order the new OnePlus Buds here
Today isn't all about Nord. We're also proud to introduce #OnePlusBuds!— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 21, 2020
Charge 10 minutes for 10 hours of listening
Fully charged, the buds and case provides 30 hours of listening time
13.4 mm dynamic drivers for deeper bass
Environmental noise cancellation tech pic.twitter.com/CSJQxK4mrM
The OnePlus Buds are the fastest charging true wireless earphones with the best battery life for the price
Thankfully, they look like small hair dryers, rather than be complete AirPods knockoffs as so many a Chinese bud these days, but don't have a nozzle design with silicon tips.
No wireless charging for the case, and no true ANC, but we didn't expect those at the $79 price point anyway. OnePlus does say they have "environmental noise cancelling," whatever it is, so there's that at least.
The case still holds 30 hours of charge, and can be topped off for 10 hours of extra listening juice in just ten minutes with the company's Warp charging tech. That probably goes for the case, though, as the Buds themselves hold 7 hours of charge, so it remains to be seen how fast the earphones will be charging from the case.
Here are the main specs and feature points of the affordable OnePlus Buds:
OnePlus, Galaxy, Pixel and Echo Buds vs Apple AirPods price and battery life
|Price
|Battery life
|OnePlus Buds
|$79
|7 hours
Charges in the case - 4
|Pixel Buds 2020
|$179
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
|Samsung Galaxy Buds+
|$149.99
|11 hours
Charges in the case - 1
|Jabra Elite Active 75t
|$199.99
|7.5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
|Apple AirPods Pro
|$249
|4.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
|Apple AirPods 2
|$149 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
|Sony WF-SP800N
|$148
|11 hours (ANC on)
13 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 1
|Sony WF-1000XM3
|$178
|6 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3
|Amazon Echo Buds
|$130
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
OnePlus, Galaxy, Pixel and Echo Buds vs Apple AirPods specs and features
|ANC (Active Noise Cancellation)
|Features
|OnePlus Buds
|No (environmental noise cancelling)
|10 minute Warp charge for 10-hour listening
IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
3 colors (only gray or white in the US)
Environmental noise cancelling
|Pixel Buds 2020
|No
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
4 colors
Adaptive Sound
Real-time translation
Google Assistant
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Buds+
|No
|Record battery life
5 colors
Ambient Aware
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
|Jabra Elite Active 75t
|No
|IPX57 water-resistance
4 colors
Hearthrough tech
Button controls
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
USB-C and wireless charging
|Apple AirPods Pro
|Yes
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
|Apple AirPods 2
|No
|One color
Siri voice assistant
|Sony WF-SP800N
|Yes
|Best battery life
Two colors - blue and black
IPX55 dust- and water-resistance
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Touch controls
|Sony WF-1000XM3
|Yes
|2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch controls
|Amazon Echo Buds
|No
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
Bose Noise Reduction tech
Touch controls