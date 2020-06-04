Grand OnePlus 8/Pro OxygenOS update boosts battery life, camera features, and display performance





While the update builds on fixing the OnePlus 8 /Pro touch sensitivity issues introduced with the previous OxygenOS 10.5.5 update one, you'll be happy to hear that it also goes beyond fixing a few white balance and focusing camera bugs. OnePlus will introduce the modern H.265 HEVC codec to record video in which would be a godsend for those hefty 4K footage sizes. Moreover, you'll be able to take closeups with the ultrawide-angle camera automagically, which will do away with the edge blur and focusing issues from up close and personal.





Recently, OnePlus held the so-called Open Ears Forum to discuss the OnePlus 8 series camera kit, and the current features in the app that manages it. They listened to the fans and identified a few main areas where the camera should be made better with future updates, and the new features that fans would like to see present on their beloved OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro





This camera effort was separate from the crowdsourced wisdom for new features and improvements that should be coming with the next versions of its Android overlay, OxygenOS, where the fans' wishlist consisted of included more than 20 items they'd like to see enhanced or introduced. In the end, OnePlus chose five main new features that fans wished that it incorporates in subsequent updates, like an Always-on Display mode, fingerprint lock for hidden pictures, playing a sound when the battery is fully charged, allowing folders within the app drawer, and so on.





This latest update round comes in too short of a timeframe to incorporate all those wishes, and yet can be considered a major software development team effort given all the new features and bug fixes it brings.







OnePlus 8 series system update

Optimized the touch and interaction experience.

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes.

Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever.

Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only).

Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches.

Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother.

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05.

Updated GMS package to 2020.03. Here's the full changelog list of the newest OnePlus 8 and Pro OxygenOS version:

OnePlus 8 series camera update

Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality.

Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only).

Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience.

Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability.

OnePlus 8 series network update

Improved the stability of communication.

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers.

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

OnePlus 8 series messaging and Game Space update

Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages.

Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked.

Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space.

