Grand OnePlus 8/Pro OxygenOS update boosts battery life, camera features, and display performance

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 04, 2020, 8:02 AM
Hold on tight, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners, a tsunami of an OxygenOS update is heading your way, perhaps the biggest push ti improve stability, camera, battery life, and add new features that OnePlus has attempted in recent memory.


While the update builds on fixing the OnePlus 8/Pro touch sensitivity issues introduced with the previous OxygenOS 10.5.5 update one, you'll be happy to hear that it also goes beyond fixing a few white balance and focusing camera bugs. OnePlus will introduce the modern H.265 HEVC codec to record video in which would be a godsend for those hefty 4K footage sizes. Moreover, you'll be able to take closeups with the ultrawide-angle camera automagically, which will do away with the edge blur and focusing issues from up close and personal.

Recently, OnePlus held the so-called Open Ears Forum to discuss the OnePlus 8 series camera kit, and the current features in the app that manages it. They listened to the fans and identified a few main areas where the camera should be made better with future updates, and the new features that fans would like to see present on their beloved OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.

This camera effort was separate from the crowdsourced wisdom for new features and improvements that should be coming with the next versions of its Android overlay, OxygenOS, where the fans' wishlist consisted of included more than 20 items they'd like to see enhanced or introduced. In the end, OnePlus chose five main new features that fans wished that it incorporates in subsequent updates, like an Always-on Display mode, fingerprint lock for hidden pictures, playing a sound when the battery is fully charged, allowing folders within the app drawer, and so on. 

This latest update round comes in too short of a timeframe to incorporate all those wishes, and yet can be considered a major software development team effort given all the new features and bug fixes it brings.

Here's the full changelog list of the newest OnePlus 8 and Pro OxygenOS version:

OnePlus 8 series system update


  • Optimized the touch and interaction experience.
  • Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes.
  • Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever.
  • Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only).
  • Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches.
  • Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother.
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05.
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.03.

OnePlus 8 series camera update


  • Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality.
  • Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only).
  • Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience.
  • Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability.

OnePlus 8 series network update


  • Improved the stability of communication.
  • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers.
  • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness.

OnePlus 8 series messaging and Game Space update


  • Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages.
  • Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked.
  • Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space.

Unfortunately, the 10.5.8 and 10.5.10 OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, respectively, is first rolling out in the company's European and Asian markets but it shouldn;t be long before the code passes all the necessary US carrier testing, and gets released on this side of the pond, too.

