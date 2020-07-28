The latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are the best ones yet













The newest such promotion takes your accessory savings to the next level, however, combining the unlocked OnePlus 8 5G with both a complimentary pair of Bullets Wireless Z and an additional $100 voucher. The latter can be used on other accessories of your choice when ordering the phone itself, so apart from the aforementioned wireless earbuds (with a cord), you can also get a couple of free protective cases and/or other stuff like a spare charger, cables, and travel adapters.













If you're not in a hurry, you should be able to lower the $79 list price of the true wireless OnePlus Buds to $0 starting later today. In case you're wondering, the hot new AirPods -rivaling bad boys will go on sale at 11 am EDT on July 28, while the latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are scheduled to run until July 31.





The 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro , mind you, is currently sold alongside gratis Bullets Wireless Z earphones and a $150 accessory voucher in Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue paint jobs. Both color options carry 256 gigs of internal storage space and a whopping 12 gigs of RAM, with an entry-level Glacial Green model packing 8 gigs of memory and 128GB local digital hoarding room at a retail price of $899 still impossible to buy













Speaking of unavailable hues, it's important to point out that the same goes for the $699 Glacial Green flavor of the non-Pro OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, so you'll have to spend an extra $100 on the Interstellar Glow model featuring four more gigs of memory and twice that digital hoarding space to take advantage of the newest deal.



