The latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are the best ones yet

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 28, 2020, 7:27 AM

Normally priced at $699 and $999 respectively, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are far from the company's most affordable smartphones ever. But they're also undoubtedly the most powerful and feature-packed OnePlus handsets yet, which is why deals and discounts have been few and far between since the Snapdragon 865 duo (theoretically) made its commercial debut back in April.

Available from both T-Mobile and Verizon, the "regular" OnePlus 8 model was marked down essentially right off the bat with various carrier strings attached, while the unlocked version of the 6.55-inch device included free Bullets Wireless Z earphones on its manufacturer's official US e-store on several different occasions.

The newest such promotion takes your accessory savings to the next level, however, combining the unlocked OnePlus 8 5G with both a complimentary pair of Bullets Wireless Z and an additional $100 voucher. The latter can be used on other accessories of your choice when ordering the phone itself, so apart from the aforementioned wireless earbuds (with a cord), you can also get a couple of free protective cases and/or other stuff like a spare charger, cables, and travel adapters.

If you're not in a hurry, you should be able to lower the $79 list price of the true wireless OnePlus Buds to $0 starting later today. In case you're wondering, the hot new AirPods-rivaling bad boys will go on sale at 11 am EDT on July 28, while the latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are scheduled to run until July 31. 

The 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro, mind you, is currently sold alongside gratis Bullets Wireless Z earphones and a $150 accessory voucher in Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue paint jobs. Both color options carry 256 gigs of internal storage space and a whopping 12 gigs of RAM, with an entry-level Glacial Green model packing 8 gigs of memory and 128GB local digital hoarding room at a retail price of $899 still impossible to buy.

Speaking of unavailable hues, it's important to point out that the same goes for the $699 Glacial Green flavor of the non-Pro OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, so you'll have to spend an extra $100 on the Interstellar Glow model featuring four more gigs of memory and twice that digital hoarding space to take advantage of the newest deal.

