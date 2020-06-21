If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
On paper, the company certainly managed to prove just that, prolonging its successful partnership with T-Mobile and officially joining forces with Verizon for the first time ever for the commercial release of the incredibly well-reviewed OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro supporting 5G connectivity as standard.
Buy the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G from its manufacturer
Unfortunately, the entry-level 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant in a beautiful Glacial Green hue is still listed as out of stock at the time of this writing, so we're afraid you'll have to cough up $999 instead of $899 for a 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration in your choice of Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue paint jobs if you want to make sure you won't miss this possibly limited availability run.
Don't forget that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are also the company's first-ever devices to be officially sold on Amazon with built-in Alexa assistance, which may have actually contributed to these lengthy inventory issues.
The 6.78-inch handset with four rear-facing cameras in tow, a 120Hz display sporting a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, and a 4,510mAh battery under the hood has been occasionally in stock over the last couple of months in this particular version, currently shipping within no more than 2 days in an Ultramarine Blue color.