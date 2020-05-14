OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro camera comparison. Is it an even match?

Scene 19: Get me home already





Scene 20: Still no one?





Scene 21: Horses really do sleep standing up





Scene 22: All the lights





Scene 23: Cut! Go wide!





Scene 24: Portrait at night





Scene 25: I am darkness





Scene 26: Night walk





The OnePlus 8 Pro’s bright pictures so far are not all sunshine and rainbows. They pretty much talk of slow shutter speed and this can be a problem when shooting moving objects. The doggo here wasn’t exactly staying still and you can see that the iPhone 11 Pro managed to capture a better picture, while the OnePlus 8 Pro introduced some blurriness (both pictures were taken at the very same moment).Winner: iPhone 11 ProRevisiting the playground with Nightscape and Night Mode on, we have a real challenge on our hands. Both photos look fantastic, well-lit, and colorful. But zooming in reveals sharper details from the OnePlus 8 Pro photo. So…Winner: OnePlus 8 ProNight modes on, the OnePlus 8 Pro here was tricked into layering a weird blu-ish cast over the photo and its dynamics are just a smidgen duller. The iPhone 11 Pro photo pops out more with more drama, better-looking highlights, and a bit more accurate colors.Winner: iPhone 11 ProBoth photos look bright and colorful. But the OnePlus 8 Pro definitely came out with sharper details all around. Especially when it comes to the LED signs — they look blurry on the iPhone, but are very well represented by the OnePlus.Winner: OnePlus 8 ProGoing to ultra-wide with both phones, no Night Mode, we can see that the OnePlus’ longer exposure time gives us a better-visible image again here.Winner: OnePlus 8 ProOK, the doggo is not really visible in both photos. Yet it does make for a pretty cool image, no? We get some sharper detail on the iPhone side here. Also, the OnePlus 8 Pro really, really struggled at activating the bokeh effect here, since it was having a hard time to detect the subject. So…Winner: iPhone 11 ProTaking a selfie in what was nearly pitch-black darkness, the OnePlus 8 Pro managed to come out with a brighter picture, even though the skin is super-flat by all the noise reduction. The iPhone 11 Pro decided to not make this sacrifice. Still, the background also looks sharper and brighter on the OnePlus shot.Winner: OnePlus 8 ProNow that we have some street lights in, the results are slightly different. The OnePlus 8 Pro, again, went with extra noise-reduction, making me look like an alien hybrid with rubberized skin. The iPhone 11 Pro photo is noisier, yes, but at least more accurate.Winner: iPhone 11 ProWhen it comes to video, the iPhone 11 Pro is still a clear winner. As you can see in the samples below, the greenery looks a lot more natural on the iPhone footage, while it’s a bit neon-like on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The stabilization on the iPhone is also phenomenal as the footage looks buttery smooth. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, can get a bit jittery, which distracts or even makes for an unpleasant viewing experience when there’s a lot of movement.The ultra-wide-angle cameras can also be used for epic landscape shots or action shots. Again, the stabilization plays a huge role here, with the iPhone being a bit smoother and more pleasant to view.The OnePlus microphones are definitely great. They give us loud and clear audio, with a good chunk of bass in there. In contrast, the iPhone’s microphones have a bigger mid-frequency peak, giving us this slight tin-can-like sound.