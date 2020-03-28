Android OnePlus 5G

5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 28, 2020, 1:22 PM
Now that Huawei has officially introduced its photography-centered P40 flagship line, next up is the new OnePlus 8 line that will feature the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and possibly the OnePlus 8 Lite. The other day, specs for the 8 Pro and 8 leaked out like a coffee cup with a loose lid dripping its contents all over a Starbucks to-go bag. For those who missed it the first time, this is what we learned:

The OnePlus 8 Pro should be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved edge display. The resolution weighs in at 1440 x 3120 (QHD+ for those of you who speak the lingo) and sports a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As you'd expect to see in a modern flagship, the bezels are thin, there is a high screen-to-body-ratio, and the display features a high refresh rate. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro display will refresh 120 times per second for buttery smooth scrolling and spectacular video game animation. No more popup selfie cameras from OnePlus, at least for now. A punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display tips the scale at 16MP.

OnePlus 8 Pro takes a ride on the subway


Powering the OnePlus 8 Pro is Qualcomm's finest for 2020 (at least so far), the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. This should be the last year that Qualcomm's top-of-the-line mobile chipset is produced with the 7nm process. Even though the transistor density will soar 84% with next year's 5nm Snapdragon 875, you won't lack for power with this year's component. The base model comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage although reportedly a model with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage will be available. a 5G Snapdragon X55 modem chip is included and recently the device received 5G certification.


You're probably wondering about the camera setup on the phone, so we are happy to oblige. The latest rumors call for the OnePlus 8 Pro to be equipped with a 48MP primary camera, another 48MP sensor for an ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a "mysterious" 5MP sensor. OnePlus is outfitting the 8 Pro with a 4510mAh battery that charges at a zippy 30W with a wired charging cable, and 30W wirelessly. The phone will also offer reverse wireless charging at 3W. With the latter, the back of the device is used as a wireless charging pad and can charge up a compatible handset, smartwatch, and earbuds inside a carrying case. Keep in mind that the battery power you share comes from the battery powering up your phone. And while OnePlus has been loath to spend money in the past for an IP rating, the OnePlus 8 Pro will carry an IP68 certification. This means that the phone is protected from dust and can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for as long as half an hour.

Thanks to a photo posted by tipster Slashleaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted out in public in the hands of a cautious subway rider wearing a face mask. The subway has become a great place to find an unreleased handset on an outing. Last year it was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ that was riding mass transit while in 2018 the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was first spotted on the subway.

The OnePlus 8 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. The depth sensor on the back could be replaced by a 2MP macro camera, and a 4300mAh battery is expected inside. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the standard model will not be compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.


Earlier this month, the buzz around the water cooler suggested that an online event will be held by OnePlus on April 15th for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to surface later this year.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

