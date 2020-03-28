5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
Now that Huawei has officially introduced its photography-centered P40 flagship line, next up is the new OnePlus 8 line that will feature the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and possibly the OnePlus 8 Lite. The other day, specs for the 8 Pro and 8 leaked out like a coffee cup with a loose lid dripping its contents all over a Starbucks to-go bag. For those who missed it the first time, this is what we learned:
OnePlus 8 Pro takes a ride on the subway
You're probably wondering about the camera setup on the phone, so we are happy to oblige. The latest rumors call for the OnePlus 8 Pro to be equipped with a 48MP primary camera, another 48MP sensor for an ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a "mysterious" 5MP sensor. OnePlus is outfitting the 8 Pro with a 4510mAh battery that charges at a zippy 30W with a wired charging cable, and 30W wirelessly. The phone will also offer reverse wireless charging at 3W. With the latter, the back of the device is used as a wireless charging pad and can charge up a compatible handset, smartwatch, and earbuds inside a carrying case. Keep in mind that the battery power you share comes from the battery powering up your phone. And while OnePlus has been loath to spend money in the past for an IP rating, the OnePlus 8 Pro will carry an IP68 certification. This means that the phone is protected from dust and can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for as long as half an hour.
Thanks to a photo posted by tipster Slashleaks, the OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted out in public in the hands of a cautious subway rider wearing a face mask. The subway has become a great place to find an unreleased handset on an outing. Last year it was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ that was riding mass transit while in 2018 the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was first spotted on the subway.
The OnePlus 8 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. The depth sensor on the back could be replaced by a 2MP macro camera, and a 4300mAh battery is expected inside. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the standard model will not be compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
The OnePlus 8 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. The depth sensor on the back could be replaced by a 2MP macro camera, and a 4300mAh battery is expected inside. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the standard model will not be compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
Earlier this month, the buzz around the water cooler suggested that an online event will be held by OnePlus on April 15th for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to surface later this year.