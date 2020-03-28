5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway

The OnePlus 8 Pro should be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved edge display. The resolution weighs in at 1440 x 3120 (QHD+ for those of you who speak the lingo) and sports a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As you'd expect to see in a modern flagship, the bezels are thin, there is a high screen-to-body-ratio, and the display features a high refresh rate. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro display will refresh 120 times per second for buttery smooth scrolling and spectacular video game animation. No more popup selfie cameras from OnePlus, at least for now. A punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display tips the scale at 16MP.

OnePlus 8 Pro takes a ride on the subway





The OnePlus 8 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400. The depth sensor on the back could be replaced by a 2MP macro camera, and a 4300mAh battery is expected inside. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the standard model will not be compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.









Earlier this month, the buzz around the water cooler suggested that an online event will be held by OnePlus on April 15th for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to surface later this year.

