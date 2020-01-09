The OnePlus 8 Pro's 120Hz display tech could be revealed next week



OnePlus became one of the first mainstream brands to adopt 90Hz screens on its phones last year with the debut of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Eight months on and the panels have now made their way over to Google's Pixel lineup and should soon be featured on other flagships such as the Huawei P40 Pro.



But in an attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or at least keep up with Samsung and the Galaxy S20 series, OnePlus is reportedly going to debut an even smoother 120Hz screen on the OnePlus 8 Pro later this year.



This flagship isn’t expected to arrive until sometime in March, one month after the Galaxy S20. However, in the hope of retaining its current image of being an innovative brand, OnePlus may announce its upcoming display technology on Monday, four weeks before Samsung gets to show it off.



