Accessories Android Deals OnePlus Audio 5G

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G launch day bundles are coming to the US with awesome freebies in tow

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2020, 1:51 PM
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G launch day bundles are coming to the US with awesome freebies in tow
As expected and thoroughly detailed ahead of their official announcements earlier today, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro mark a lot of firsts for the 2013-founded company that's made so much progress in the incredibly competitive and largely stagnant mobile industry of the last few years.

To name only a few of these bad boys' achievements, they come with a blazing fast 120Hz display refresh rate, and while the Pro variant also has crazy wireless charging speeds and IP68 water resistance going for it, the "compact" 6.55-inch model is the brand's first smartphone sold directly by Verizon (with 5G Ultra Wideband support, no less).

But all that state-of-the-art hardware means the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G won't come cheap, and in another uncharacteristic move, the two handsets will not come very soon either, at least in the US. While European pre-orders are already underway ahead of an actual rollout on April 21, those looking to buy these ultra-high-end devices stateside need to wait until April 29 to try out that 120Hz smoothness for themselves.

That's in stark contrast to last year's 4G LTE-only OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which went on sale just a few days after making their formal debut. On the bright side, you will get a chance to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G early, and on top of that, if you're quick (and lucky), you can score a couple of awesome freebies as part of a special "Launch Day bundle."

Said bundles will be available "for a limited time" through the company's official US e-store starting at 12 PM EDT tomorrow, April 15. Our guess is these special packages will fly off the (digital) shelves, and we actually wouldn't be surprised if OnePlus runs out of inventory by, say, 12:05 PM. Supporting our sneaking suspicion, it apparently only took the company's hardcore fans 20 minutes to snatch all the limited pop-up boxes in the UK earlier today.


The Launch Day bundles coming to the US in just a few hours are even more appealing than those pop-up boxes that included a couple of complimentary cases and the brand-new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds with the non-Pro OnePlus 8 5G. Believe it or not, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be available stateside for a (very) limited time starting at $899 in combination with both a pair of Bullets Wireless Z and a Warp Charge 30 wireless charger. 

That's a total value of no less than 120 bucks, although for obvious reasons (lack of support, to be specific), the OnePlus 8 5G launch day bundle will not include the insanely fast 30W wireless charging stand, merely offering super-early adopters the opportunity to score free wireless headphones with a neckband design and an outstanding battery life of up to 20 hours. April 15, 12 PM EDT: be there or be sorry!

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest deals

-$380
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S10 is on sale at an incredibly low price with warranty
Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S10 is on sale at an incredibly low price with warranty
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
Samsung vastly improves its Galaxy S20 5G series trade-in deals for many buyers
-100%
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free
T-Mobile quietly starts selling a 'new' LG tablet with LTE, and you can already get it for free
Woot has several Echo and Kindle devices on sale at even lower prices than Amazon
Expires in - 1w 5dWoot has several Echo and Kindle devices on sale at even lower prices than Amazon
-$70
Top-rated eBay seller offers unbeatable Samsung Galaxy Buds deal
Top-rated eBay seller offers unbeatable Samsung Galaxy Buds deal
-$170
Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included
Google's Pixel 3a is on sale at an irresistible price with a 1-year warranty included

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless