OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G launch day bundles are coming to the US with awesome freebies in tow
That's in stark contrast to last year's 4G LTE-only OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, which went on sale just a few days after making their formal debut. On the bright side, you will get a chance to purchase the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G early, and on top of that, if you're quick (and lucky), you can score a couple of awesome freebies as part of a special "Launch Day bundle."
Said bundles will be available "for a limited time" through the company's official US e-store starting at 12 PM EDT tomorrow, April 15. Our guess is these special packages will fly off the (digital) shelves, and we actually wouldn't be surprised if OnePlus runs out of inventory by, say, 12:05 PM. Supporting our sneaking suspicion, it apparently only took the company's hardcore fans 20 minutes to snatch all the limited pop-up boxes in the UK earlier today.
We sold out the limited #OnePlusPopup boxes in 20 minutes.— OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) April 14, 2020
Pre-order now! Get free express shipping when you pre-order the #OnePlus8, and free express shipping and be entered to win a wireless charger with the #OnePlus8Pro. https://t.co/1OkoeURxg6 https://t.co/yvcdQR7EJD pic.twitter.com/os2N0S2q1c
The Launch Day bundles coming to the US in just a few hours are even more appealing than those pop-up boxes that included a couple of complimentary cases and the brand-new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds with the non-Pro OnePlus 8 5G. Believe it or not, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be available stateside for a (very) limited time starting at $899 in combination with both a pair of Bullets Wireless Z and a Warp Charge 30 wireless charger.
That's a total value of no less than 120 bucks, although for obvious reasons (lack of support, to be specific), the OnePlus 8 5G launch day bundle will not include the insanely fast 30W wireless charging stand, merely offering super-early adopters the opportunity to score free wireless headphones with a neckband design and an outstanding battery life of up to 20 hours. April 15, 12 PM EDT: be there or be sorry!