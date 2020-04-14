OnePlus 8 prices, 5G speeds and release date on Verizon and T-Mobile





That is why OnePlus had to strike above its weight to entice buyers with something more than selling phones near cost, and it found it. Perhaps the most defining characteristics of the last few OnePlus handsets, are the fast charging and the high display refresh rate. Now that the big brands have managed to match those with their flagships, what's left for OnePlus to do?









While the 90Hz mark is a good trade-off between added fluidity and extra toll on the battery, phones from the Why, stuff even more tech and raise the prices even more, of course. OnePlus introduced something it calls a Fluid Display with the 7 Pro , and is never looking back, confirmed co-founder Carl Pei. At the time, he said that all of the company's phones in the future will be arriving with at least a 90Hz display which is great news for those who love the smooth scrolling and fluid animations that higher refresh rates offer.While the 90Hz mark is a good trade-off between added fluidity and extra toll on the battery, phones from the Galaxy S20 series are already at 120Hz, so OnePlus had to match that, with what ended up a superior implementation





OnePlus 8 price, 5G UW speeds, deals and release date on Verizon





Unfortunately, this big, beautiful 6.78" 1440p 120Hz display won't come cheap from Samsung as a supplier, and the additional calibrations and auto screen refresh rate adjustment chips cost OnePlus extra.





As if to confirm that it will raise prices for the OnePlus 8 series again, the CEO Pete Lau indicated that OnePlus may issue a phone whose cost borders on a grand, at least with the 8 Pro model. That could easily mean $999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and $799 for the OnePlus 8 5G , and that's exactly how much the phones will cost on April 29th when they launch here in the US.





OnePlus 8 5G UW price, colors, and release date on Verizon





OnePlus 8 5G UW will be launched in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black on April 29

The OnePlus 8 5G UW 12GB/256GB price on Verizon is $799, or $33.33 a month

Switch from another carrier to a Verizon Unlimited plan and save up to $700 when you upgrade to a new OnePlus 8 5G UW and trade-in your existing smartphone. Switchers also get a free Stream TV and free Amazon Echo Dot and smart plug.

Current Verizon customers on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new OnePlus 8 5G UW with an applicable trade-in.





Here’s the first 5G speed test on the new @OnePlus_USA 8 5G UW on @Verizon. Shot on a warm pre-shelter-at-home day in Hoboken, NJ. #LeadwithSpeed #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/PzitKomTh8 — George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) April 14, 2020







OnePlus 8 5G price, specs, deals and release on T-Mobile





While Verizon is launching a OnePlus phone for the first time in its roster, T-Mobile has been working with the phone maker for a while, and, needless to say, will carry the latest and greatest on its budding 5G network.









OnePlus 8 5G will be available on T-Mobile starting April 29 in exclusive Interstellar Glow color.

OnePlus 8 5G 8GB/128GB price on T-Mobile would be $699.

OnePlus 8 5G specs on T-Mobile: a 6.55” FHD+ 90 Hz Fluid Display, a 4,300 mAh battery, and an enhanced new triple camera - featuring a high resolution 48 MP main camera, an Ultra-Wide Angle camera to capture landscapes and group photos, and a macro lens for close-up shots. The OnePlus 8 5G also uses a Warp Charge technology that gives a half charge in just 22 minutes. OnePlus 8 5G prices, colors and release date on T-Mobile





Such price tags make the OnePlus 8 series the most expensive in the company's history, and Pete Lau has the rising price of high-end components and 5G connectivity accouterments to blame about it.





According to him, the 5G part " poses many more technical challenges compared to 4G... in terms of design and configuration ," coinciding with other reports on the Snapdragon 865 chipset plus X55 5G modem implementation. In addition, " prices across the supply chain, from raw materials to materials to 5G chips, are all rising generally in the industry ."