OnePlus 8 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 7 Pro: should you upgrade?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: design comparison





OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: specs comparison









So, what more would you be getting? 30Hz higher refresh rate. Sure, that's good, but compared to 90, 120Hz isn't that big of an improvement. Next! The Snapdragon 865 can be up to 30% faster than the 855 on some benchmarks. But in day-to-day use, you can hardly make the Snapdragon 855 sweat, so upgrading to an even faster chip will have hardly any real benefits for you.





The DDR5 RAM, now that sounds enticing if you're a hardware geek. But let's be honest, upgrading a phone over faster RAM is hardly worth it. Let's continue then. The bigger battery will largely be mitigated by the higher refresh rate, if the increased power consumption of the Galaxy S20 series at 120Hz is any indication.





Wireless charging , however, that's something people have been waiting to see on a OnePlus phone for a while. If you're part of that crowd and the added convenience will make your days go smoother, then by any means, go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.





One major difference that's missing from the table is that the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 5G. Granted, the 7 Pro has a 5G variant as well, but we're assuming very few people bought that model in early 2019. Now, the situation is different, and 5G is coverage is increasing by the day. If you want to be on the bleeding edge of technology, and if you're considering this phone that's likely the case, then perhaps the upgrade would be worth it. In all honesty, however, the 5G benefits are still more theoretical than practical and with OnePlus phones coming out every 6 months or so, you're better off holding on to your 7 Pro for now.





Time to talk cameras!



OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: camera comparison

The relatively minor improvements continue in the camera department. We have yet another handy table that will give you a clear picture of the situation.







On paper, little has changed in a year. Sure, a larger ultra-wide-angle sensor, but that's hardly something that would swoon a OnePlus fan. Neither would the added fancy color filter sensor. OnePlus has been falling behind its competitors when it comes to photography not because of its hardware, but rather the software side of its cameras. And if this year they've managed to fix that, then we see no reason the improved camera app won't be available for the OnePlus 7 Pro as well. In other words, another vote being cast in the "No" box.





OnePlus 8 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 7 Pro: the conclusion





So... Should you upgrade from the 7 Pro to the 8 Pro? No. Unless! The way we see it, there are two things that are valid reasons to go for the upgrade. First, the pop-up selfie camera is something you despise and can't wait to get rid off. And second, you absolutely need that wireless charging as soon as possible. Sure, there are a few other extras that come with the package, but none of them is a life-changer.





The thing is, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G starts at $899. That's a lot of money even if you said yes to both reasons mentioned above. Unfortunately, prices of the OnePlus Pro models probably won't go down in the future, but at least you can get your money's worth of your 7 Pro before shelling out big bucks for a new phone.



