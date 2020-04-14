Now that its new 5G phones are official, you can try to win $10,000 from OnePlus (and Google)

Android Google OnePlus 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 14, 2020, 1:08 PM
The OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G are now official and that means you have a shot at winning $10,000 in the Crackables game. Created by both OnePlus and Google, the game first saw the light of day back in 2018 just as the phone manufacturer was about to introduce the OnePlus 6T. The latest version of the game will run from today, April 14th, to April 30th.

There are four stages to the game with a series of individual puzzles and one community puzzle that has players racing against the clock to win. And then, on May 7th, the grand finale will be held. To qualify, you must have one of the top ten fastest times from the previous rounds. The event will be live-streamed and the first contestant in the finale to beat the final boss (if one can) will win $10,000 U.S. American greenbacks also known as dollars. Another $10,000 will be donated to charity.


You do not have to own a OnePlus phone to enter. All you need is access to Google (sorry, Huawei users). To enter the contest (because Crackables requires skill to win, it is a contest as opposed to a sweepstakes), visit crackables.oneplus.com from a mobile browser only.

Even if you're not the type that usually excels in puzzles, why not take a shot at the $10,000? If you're quarantined, there is not much else to do anyway. And if you win, well we're sure that you can think of something to spend it on.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

