OnePlus 30W wireless charger: all you need to know

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Apr 14, 2020, 12:37 PM
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the flagship that many have asked OnePlus makes: an all-out phone that goes toe to toe with the Galaxies and iPhones of the world and one of the features that OnePlus has been missing until this point is wireless charging.

Now, the OnePlus 8 Pro fixes that and it does so with a band: it supports faster wireless charging than all of those phones with speeds of up to 30 watts. That is faster than the wired charge that you get on those phones too. In the case of the OnePlus 8 Pro, you get a 0 to 50% charge in just half an hour.

You do, however, need to buy exactly this $70 OnePlus wireless charger in order to get those fast speeds. See, the OnePlus 8 Pro uses the standard Qi wireless charging technology, but only to a certain extent. In fact, the phone would only charge up at just 5 watts if you use a standard Qi charger. The remaining 25 watts are OnePlus' secret sauce that is only available on the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.


There are a few interesting details you should also know about:

  • if you charge your phone at night, you will have the Bedtime mode enabled by default and when it's on, the charge rate drops to 10 watts. The slower speeds are likely used to protect long-term battery health
  • the OnePlus wireless charger will be able to charge the phone even through cases as thick as 8mm
  • it has a fan and OnePlus warns that "it's normal to have slight noise during use"
  • the cable that connects the charger is not removable

OnePlus is also assuring users that with "overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, charging is secure and hassle-free".

The charger itself comes in white and it's a charging stand, so the phone is up-right, which we find to be more convenient as you can easily glimpse at it as it's standing on a desk.

Finally, the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at $70, which seems like a reasonable price for what is without a doubt the fastest wireless charger available for a phone in the United States.

