The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The latest deal came just yesterday , shaving $200 off the $699 list price of the "regular" unlocked variant packing 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space while also throwing in a blazing fast Warp Charge 30 car charger at no extra cost to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.





With the handset's anniversary sale in the rearview mirror, B&H Photo Video comes in to one-up OnePlus for another 24 hours only by slashing a whopping $400 off the $799.99 regular price of a special 5G UW edition.





This is technically a Verizon -exclusive model equipped with support for the carrier's insanely fast but terribly spotty 5G Ultra Wideband signal , nonetheless working on AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks as well, at least if you buy the phone from B&H.





Available in Polar Silver and Onyx Black paint jobs at half off, the "Verizon unlocked" OnePlus 8 5G UW comes with a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor under its premium glass-and-metal hood, as well as 8GB RAM, 128GB local digital hoarding room, and a hefty 4,300mAh battery.





No longer featured on our list of the best overall phones available today for fairly obvious reasons, this 6.55-inch bad boy with a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow might just be the single best budget-friendly 5G option around at $399.99.









Unveiled exactly one year and one day ago, the relatively inexpensive OnePlus 8 powerhouse has been discounted a bunch of times in the weeks and months leading up to the recent OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro launch.