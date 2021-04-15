Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 15, 2021, 9:51 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price
Unveiled exactly one year and one day ago, the relatively inexpensive OnePlus 8 powerhouse has been discounted a bunch of times in the weeks and months leading up to the recent OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro launch.

The latest deal came just yesterday, shaving $200 off the $699 list price of the "regular" unlocked variant packing 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space while also throwing in a blazing fast Warp Charge 30 car charger at no extra cost to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.

With the handset's anniversary sale in the rearview mirror, B&H Photo Video comes in to one-up OnePlus for another 24 hours only by slashing a whopping $400 off the $799.99 regular price of a special 5G UW edition.

This is technically a Verizon-exclusive model equipped with support for the carrier's insanely fast but terribly spotty 5G Ultra Wideband signal, nonetheless working on AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks as well, at least if you buy the phone from B&H.

Available in Polar Silver and Onyx Black paint jobs at half off, the "Verizon unlocked" OnePlus 8 5G UW comes with a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor under its premium glass-and-metal hood, as well as 8GB RAM, 128GB local digital hoarding room, and a hefty 4,300mAh battery.

No longer featured on our list of the best overall phones available today for fairly obvious reasons, this 6.55-inch bad boy with a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow might just be the single best budget-friendly 5G option around at $399.99. 

Don't forget to hurry and pull the trigger while you can because this is by far the greatest deal that's ever been available for the oft-discounted OnePlus 8 5G (with or without UW technology).

Related phones

8 UW
OnePlus 8 UW View Full specs
50%off $400 Special B&HPhoto $400 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Latest deals

Popular stories
Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones and save $50
Popular stories
Amazon offers three months of free Music Unlimited, no strings attached
Popular stories
Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices
Popular stories
These Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL refurbs might be the best low-cost phones you can buy today
Popular stories
Celebrate the first anniversary of the OnePlus 8 5G series in style with these awesome deals
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless