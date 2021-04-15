The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price
The latest deal came just yesterday, shaving $200 off the $699 list price of the "regular" unlocked variant packing 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space while also throwing in a blazing fast Warp Charge 30 car charger at no extra cost to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.
This is technically a Verizon-exclusive model equipped with support for the carrier's insanely fast but terribly spotty 5G Ultra Wideband signal, nonetheless working on AT&T and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks as well, at least if you buy the phone from B&H.
No longer featured on our list of the best overall phones available today for fairly obvious reasons, this 6.55-inch bad boy with a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display in tow might just be the single best budget-friendly 5G option around at $399.99.
Don't forget to hurry and pull the trigger while you can because this is by far the greatest deal that's ever been available for the oft-discounted OnePlus 8 5G (with or without UW technology).