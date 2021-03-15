The unlocked OnePlus 8 is on sale at a huge discount in both 'regular' 5G and 5G UW variants
That's because the late 2020-released OnePlus 8T and ultra-premium 8 Pro from a few months earlier received some very cool new discounts on Amazon just last week, and predictably enough, the "regular" OnePlus 8 is today joining the party with its own killer pre-OnePlus 9 launch deals.
Believe it or not, the latter model, which can be used on America's fastest (and spottiest) 5G network, is on sale right now for as little as $449.99 in a single Onyx Black color, hitting a new all-time low price after a couple of slightly humbler discounts offered by B&H Photo Video in the last few months. The same retailer is shaving a hefty 350 bucks off the aforementioned $799.99 list price at the time of this writing, and once again, you're promised "unlocked" support for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile in addition to Verizon compatibility.
Apart from Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a decent 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, a large 4,300mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging technology, and a triple rear-facing camera arrangement composed of a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.
While not as impressive as the fast-approaching OnePlus 9, the non-Pro 8 can definitely hold its own against the costly Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Apple's iPhone 12... at this deeply discounted price.