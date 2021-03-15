Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

The unlocked OnePlus 8 is on sale at a huge discount in both 'regular' 5G and 5G UW variants

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 15, 2021, 5:12 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked OnePlus 8 is on sale at a huge discount in both 'regular' 5G and 5G UW variants
We're only a little over a week away from the highly anticipated announcement event of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus 9 5G series, which makes this the perfect time for cash-strapped Android power users to purchase one of the company's high-end smartphones from last year.

That's because the late 2020-released OnePlus 8T and ultra-premium 8 Pro from a few months earlier received some very cool new discounts on Amazon just last week, and predictably enough, the "regular" OnePlus 8 is today joining the party with its own killer pre-OnePlus 9 launch deals.

Powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor as its Pro sibling and T-branded cousin, the OnePlus 8 5G normally starts at $700 and $800 in standard unlocked and Verizon-exclusive Ultra Wideband variants respectively.

Believe it or not, the latter model, which can be used on America's fastest (and spottiest) 5G network, is on sale right now for as little as $449.99 in a single Onyx Black color, hitting a new all-time low price after a couple of slightly humbler discounts offered by B&H Photo Video in the last few months. The same retailer is shaving a hefty 350 bucks off the aforementioned $799.99 list price at the time of this writing, and once again, you're promised "unlocked" support for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile in addition to Verizon compatibility.

The OnePlus 8 5G UW is obviously otherwise identical to the non-UW unlocked OnePlus 8 model sold directly by its manufacturer stateside at $499 in an eye-catching Glacial Green hue with a complimentary pair of AirPods-rivaling OnePlus Buds Z in white thrown in.

Apart from Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a decent 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, a large 4,300mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging technology, and a triple rear-facing camera arrangement composed of a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

While not as impressive as the fast-approaching OnePlus 9, the non-Pro 8 can definitely hold its own against the costly Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Apple's iPhone 12... at this deeply discounted price.

Related phones

8 UW
OnePlus 8 UW View Full specs
44%off $450 Special B&HPhoto $400 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
29%off $499 Special OnePlus $495 Amazon $430 B&HPhoto
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
Two of HMD's newest mid-range Nokia smartphones are already discounted
Popular stories
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro and 10L are on sale at their Black Friday prices again
Popular stories
Expires in - 8h 5minMicrosoft’s Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover
Popular stories
Sony's WH-1000XM4 premium headphones are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Amazon is holding its best sale on Echo smart speakers and smart displays in several months
Popular stories
Samsung's awesome Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW can be yours completely free of charge (no trade-in needed)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless