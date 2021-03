The unlocked OnePlus 8 is on sale at a huge discount in both 'regular' 5G and 5G UW variants

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor as its Pro sibling and T-branded cousin, the OnePlus 8 5G normally starts at $700 and $800 in standard unlocked and Verizon-exclusive Ultra Wideband variants respectively.





Believe it or not, the latter model, which can be used on America's fastest (and spottiest) 5G network , is on sale right now for as little as $449.99 in a single Onyx Black color, hitting a new all-time low price after a couple of slightly humbler discounts offered by B&H Photo Video in the last few months. The same retailer is shaving a hefty 350 bucks off the aforementioned $799.99 list price at the time of this writing, and once again, you're promised "unlocked" support for GSM operators like AT&T and T-Mobile in addition to Verizon compatibility.





The OnePlus 8 5G UW is obviously otherwise identical to the non-UW unlocked OnePlus 8 model sold directly by its manufacturer stateside at $499 in an eye-catching Glacial Green hue with a complimentary pair of AirPods -rivaling OnePlus Buds Z in white thrown in.





Apart from Qualcomm's aforementioned state-of-the-art SoC, the OnePlus 8 5G also has a decent 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space going for it, as well as a beautiful Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities, a large 4,300mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging technology, and a triple rear-facing camera arrangement composed of a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.









We're only a little over a week away from the highly anticipated announcement event of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus 9 5G series , which makes this the perfect time for cash-strapped Android power users to purchase one of the company's high-end smartphones from last year.