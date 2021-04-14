Celebrate the first anniversary of the OnePlus 8 5G series in style with these awesome deals

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2021
The 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro powerhouses were unveiled exactly one year ago today, and although the company has already commercially released the two's direct sequels, we can think of a few reasons why bargain hunters may want to snub the hot new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Following in the footsteps of several killer deals that preceded the recent launch of the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 duo, today's aptly titled "OnePlus 8 Series 1st Anniversary" sale combines massive discounts with a nice gift to make the two members of the early 2020-released high-end lineup extremely hard to resist.

The 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 5G can be had for a measly $499 instead of its $699 list price for the next few hours only in a Glacial Green color with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space on deck.

While not quite unprecedented, the $200 markdown can be bundled with a complimentary Warp Charge 30 car charger to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.

The same freebie, which by the way is otherwise out of stock in the US at the time of this writing, is available for buyers of an unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G variant reduced from $999 to $699 in an Ultramarine Blue flavor packing a top-shelf combination of 12GB RAM and 256GB local digital hoarding room.

The differences between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, of course, are pretty significant, with the costlier model sporting a larger, sharper, and smoother display, as well as a slightly heftier battery with wireless charging support, better cameras, and even the added benefit of IP68 water resistance.

Before pulling the trigger, it's probably a good idea to take a look at the top OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro deals available today just to make sure you'll choose the company's best option to fit your budget. 

Speaking of excellent budget-friendly options, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are also on sale at an amazing price of $29.95... for two units today only. That's 70 bucks lower than the combined MSRP of a neckband-style two-pack of reasonably powerful and long-lasting audio accessories, which makes for an outright steal.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
29%off $499 Special OnePlus $490 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
30%off $699 Special OnePlus $799 Special OnePlus $750 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11

