Celebrate the first anniversary of the OnePlus 8 5G series in style with these awesome deals

Following in the footsteps of several killer deals that preceded the recent launch of the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 duo, today's aptly titled "OnePlus 8 Series 1st Anniversary" sale combines massive discounts with a nice gift to make the two members of the early 2020-released high-end lineup extremely hard to resist.





The 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 5G can be had for a measly $499 instead of its $699 list price for the next few hours only in a Glacial Green color with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space on deck.





While not quite unprecedented, the $200 markdown can be bundled with a complimentary Warp Charge 30 car charger to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.





The same freebie, which by the way is otherwise out of stock in the US at the time of this writing, is available for buyers of an unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G variant reduced from $999 to $699 in an Ultramarine Blue flavor packing a top-shelf combination of 12GB RAM and 256GB local digital hoarding room.





The differences between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, of course, are pretty significant, with the costlier model sporting a larger, sharper, and smoother display, as well as a slightly heftier battery with wireless charging support, better cameras, and even the added benefit of IP68 water resistance.









Speaking of excellent budget-friendly options, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are also on sale at an amazing price of $29.95... for two units today only. That's 70 bucks lower than the combined MSRP of a neckband-style two-pack of reasonably powerful and long-lasting audio accessories, which makes for an outright steal.



