Celebrate the first anniversary of the OnePlus 8 5G series in style with these awesome deals
Following in the footsteps of several killer deals that preceded the recent launch of the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 duo, today's aptly titled "OnePlus 8 Series 1st Anniversary" sale combines massive discounts with a nice gift to make the two members of the early 2020-released high-end lineup extremely hard to resist.
While not quite unprecedented, the $200 markdown can be bundled with a complimentary Warp Charge 30 car charger to bring your savings up to a grand total of 250 bucks.
The same freebie, which by the way is otherwise out of stock in the US at the time of this writing, is available for buyers of an unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G variant reduced from $999 to $699 in an Ultramarine Blue flavor packing a top-shelf combination of 12GB RAM and 256GB local digital hoarding room.
Before pulling the trigger, it's probably a good idea to take a look at the top OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro deals available today just to make sure you'll choose the company's best option to fit your budget.
Speaking of excellent budget-friendly options, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are also on sale at an amazing price of $29.95... for two units today only. That's 70 bucks lower than the combined MSRP of a neckband-style two-pack of reasonably powerful and long-lasting audio accessories, which makes for an outright steal.