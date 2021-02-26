Killer new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are available in anticipation of the OnePlus 9 launch

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 26, 2021, 11:49 AM
The critically acclaimed and presumably popular OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro powerhouses are nearly a year old already, and we all know what that means. A new family of high-end smartphones, this time around almost certainly including three members instead of just one or two, is decidedly on the horizon, which also sees the early 2020-released flagships score large discounts in unlocked variants... yet again.

One of the main differences between the latest deals available through the official OnePlus US e-store and a number of previous sales held by the same company is that the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 5G can be purchased at a special price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration with 8 gigs of RAM for once.

Said eye-catching Glacial Green model is currently up for grabs at a very reasonable $499, down from a $699 list price, with a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, as well as a hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology. 

The even flashier Interstellar Glow version packing a whopping 12GB memory count and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room is reduced by the same 200 bucks from a regular price of $799 to $599 with otherwise identical specs and features, including a fluid 90Hz AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, three rear-facing cameras, Android 11 software, and a premium metal-and-glass construction.

The slightly larger and significantly more impressive 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is on sale at $799 with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage in your choice of Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue paint jobs with a pair of true wireless earbuds included at no extra cost. 

Since the OnePlus Buds Z are normally available for $59.99 in a special Steven Harrington Edition with a very... youthful design, while the aforementioned 8 Pro variant typically costs $999, you're looking at combined savings of 260 bucks here. 

As impressive as the 9 Pro will undoubtedly be when it sees daylight, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely no pushover even by high-end 2021 standards, with a stunning 120Hz screen sporting a 3168 x 1440 pixel count, a grand total of four rear shooters, a 4,510mAh cell supporting both fast wired and fast wireless charging, and a super-premium water-resistant build in tow.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
25%off $599 Special OnePlus 29%off $499 Special OnePlus $400 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
20%off $799 Special OnePlus $758 Amazon $730 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11

