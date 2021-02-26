Killer new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are available in anticipation of the OnePlus 9 launch

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of the main differences between the latest deals available through the official OnePlus US e-store and a number of previous sales held by the same company is that the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 5G can be purchased at a special price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration with 8 gigs of RAM for once.





Said eye-catching Glacial Green model is currently up for grabs at a very reasonable $499, down from a $699 list price, with a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, as well as a hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology.





The even flashier Interstellar Glow version packing a whopping 12GB memory count and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room is reduced by the same 200 bucks from a regular price of $799 to $599 with otherwise identical specs and features, including a fluid 90Hz AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, three rear-facing cameras, Android 11 software , and a premium metal-and-glass construction.





The slightly larger and significantly more impressive 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro 5G , meanwhile, is on sale at $799 with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage in your choice of Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue paint jobs with a pair of true wireless earbuds included at no extra cost.





Since the OnePlus Buds Z are normally available for $59.99 in a special Steven Harrington Edition with a very... youthful design, while the aforementioned 8 Pro variant typically costs $999, you're looking at combined savings of 260 bucks here.





As impressive as the 9 Pro will undoubtedly be when it sees daylight, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely no pushover even by high-end 2021 standards, with a stunning 120Hz screen sporting a 3168 x 1440 pixel count, a grand total of four rear shooters, a 4,510mAh cell supporting both fast wired and fast wireless charging , and a super-premium water-resistant build in tow.



