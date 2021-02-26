Killer new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are available in anticipation of the OnePlus 9 launch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Said eye-catching Glacial Green model is currently up for grabs at a very reasonable $499, down from a $699 list price, with a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, as well as a hefty 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology.
The slightly larger and significantly more impressive 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is on sale at $799 with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage in your choice of Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue paint jobs with a pair of true wireless earbuds included at no extra cost.
Since the OnePlus Buds Z are normally available for $59.99 in a special Steven Harrington Edition with a very... youthful design, while the aforementioned 8 Pro variant typically costs $999, you're looking at combined savings of 260 bucks here.
As impressive as the 9 Pro will undoubtedly be when it sees daylight, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely no pushover even by high-end 2021 standards, with a stunning 120Hz screen sporting a 3168 x 1440 pixel count, a grand total of four rear shooters, a 4,510mAh cell supporting both fast wired and fast wireless charging, and a super-premium water-resistant build in tow.