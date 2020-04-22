OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?



OnePlus 8 vs 7T vs 7: design comparison

There are to main design differences between the OnePlus 8 and the 7 generation and one is obvious from the images below:

Front view

OnePlus 8 Dimensions 6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 6.35 oz (180 g) OnePlus 7T Dimensions 6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32 inches 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm Weight 6.70 oz (190 g) OnePlus 7 Dimensions 6.21 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches 157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm Weight 6.42 oz (182 g)



This year, the teardrop notch was replaced by a hole-punch in the corner of the display. There are some that think the hole actually wastes more screen than the notch, but when it comes to aesthetics, most people agree that hole-punch displays look better. Of course, functionality-wise, there's no difference, so it's up to your own preferences.





The other change is the curved display edge on the OnePlus 8. Last year, OnePlus allowed users to pick between a flat display and a curved one by choosing between the Pro and non-Pro models. But it seems the rising prices brought this premium feature to the regular OnePlus 8 as well. We've talked a lot about curved displays and why they're more for show than functionality. Some users straight-up refuse to buy a phone that has one. For them, 2020 OnePlus phones will be a no-go (the 8Ts will likely have them as well).





On the back, the only notable thing is that OnePlus quickly dropped the idea of a massive circular camera bump and went back to the proven narrow camera module. The colors are new, sure, but no one upgrades because of that, right?





OnePlus 8 vs 7T vs 7 specs comparison





Time to dive inside the three devices and see what their components have to offer.





OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Display Size



6.4 inches 6.4 inches Technology AMOLED Super AMOLED AMOLED Screen-to-body 88.65 % 86.43 % 85.63 % Peak brightness 1100 cd/m2 (nit) Features 90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor 90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware & Performance System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SM8150-AC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor



Octa-core, 2960 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2960 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Kryo 585 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 RAM



8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4



6GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 128GB, not expandable 128GB, not expandable 128GB, not expandable OS Android (10) Android (10), OxygenOS UI Android (10, 9.0 Pie), OxygenOS UI Battery Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh 3700 mAh Charging OnePlus Warp Charge OnePlus Warp Charge Fast charging Camera Rear Triple camera Triple camera Dual camera Main camera



48 MP (OIS, PDAF) 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)



48 MP (OIS, PDAF) 48 MP (OIS, PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.7"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.6; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 16 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF) 12 MP (Telephoto, PDAF) 5 MP (Depth information) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2 Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 51 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 2 MP (Macro) 16 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 17 mm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps) Features OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS Time-lapse video, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing Front 16 MP 16 MP 16 MP Video capture 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) Cellular 5G n2, n5, n41, n66, n71







Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the 8 offers only a 90Hz display. That, combined with the relatively small performance jump between the Snapdragon 855+ and the 865, means there's almost no incentive to ditch your OnePlus 7T just yet. As it should be, after all, it's a phone that came out barely half a year ago.





OnePlus 7 owners are likely just as happy with the performance of their phone as well. However, if you're the type of person that's sensitive to displays' refresh-rate, then the bump to 90Hz will be quite pleasing for you. Adding to that the list of smaller upgrades, makes the OnePlus 8 even more tempting. If you've checked out a 90Hz screen in person, however, and were left wondering what all the fuzz is about, then hold your horses for at least another 6 months.





The OnePlus 8 doesn't have the faster DDR5 RAM, but there's a good chance the 8T will have it, and it might get a 120Hz display as well. 60 to 120, now that's a jump everyone will notice. Another point for team No-upgrade-o .





One big advantage the OnePlus 8 has over both other models is the support for 5G. However, unlike the 8 Pro, the 8 will support the ultra-fast mmWave 5G only if you get it from Veizon. If you've decided to make the jump to 5G, you might as well do it with a device that supports all bands on all carriers. Despite the ever-increasing coverage, 5G is still more of a buzz-word than a change in how you use your device. So, maybe don't rush into it just yet.





But perhaps you're interested in the new cameras?





On that front, the situation is pretty similar. A 2MP macro camera alone will hardly make anyone pull the trigger on a new $700 phone. If you're on the OnePlus 7, then you're getting an ultra-wide-angle camera on top of that. A nice extra, for sure, but unlike the chip upgrade, the camera is something that unless you actively use, makes no difference if it's there or not. And while ultra-wide shots look impressive in promotional materials, in reality, most people don't use the dedicated lens as often as you might think. Again, personal preferences will mostly determine how much weight this feature gets.





When it comes to photos, for OnePlus, the major improvement in quality must come from the camera software. We're already seeing promising results from the OnePlus 8 Pro. Hopefully, this means the 7T and 7 models will soon get their camera apps brought up to speed as well. Which, in terms, gives you one more reason to hold on to your phone.





OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: the conclusion





So, at the end, should you upgrade to the OnePlus 8? If you have the OnePlus 7T, then the answer is a hard NO . Curved edges and hole-punch displays, if you want them that much, will be around for at least another year and by then you'll get way more value from other parts of the phone. Save your money.





OnePlus 7 owners definitely have some legitimate reasons to upgrade and at least they've had their phones for a year already. Not that they can't easily use them for another two, but we all know how bad the upgrade itch can get. But if we have to remain practical, there are five main things you get with the OnePlus 8:

Modern design

90Hz display

5G connectivity

Ultra-wide-angle camera

Bigger battery





If you need at least three of them right now, then click on the link below and enjoy your new phone! If not, we'll have a similar article in about 6 months when the OnePlus 8T rolls out.

















OnePlus recently released its first duo of flagship phones for 2020. Naturally, when a new model comes out, many people are wondering if it's time for them to upgrade or is their current phone still relevant. OnePlus’s fanbase consists mainly of hardware enthusiasts which are usually eager to get their hands on the latest and greatest, making the question even more pressing.But is it worth buying the OnePlus 8 if you’re rocking one of the 2019 non-pro models? That’s what we’re here to find out.