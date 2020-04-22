Articles Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Apr 22, 2020, 8:32 AM
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
OnePlus recently released its first duo of flagship phones for 2020. Naturally, when a new model comes out, many people are wondering if it's time for them to upgrade or is their current phone still relevant. OnePlus’s fanbase consists mainly of hardware enthusiasts which are usually eager to get their hands on the latest and greatest, making the question even more pressing.

But is it worth buying the OnePlus 8 if you’re rocking one of the 2019 non-pro models? That’s what we’re here to find out. 

OnePlus 8 vs 7T vs 7: design comparison


There are to main design differences between the OnePlus 8 and the 7 generation and one is obvious from the images below:

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches

160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight

6.35 oz (180 g)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

Dimensions

6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32 inches

160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm

Weight

6.70 oz (190 g)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

Dimensions

6.21 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches

157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.42 oz (182 g)

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches

160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm

Weight

6.35 oz (180 g)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

Dimensions

6.34 x 2.93 x 0.32 inches

160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm

Weight

6.70 oz (190 g)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

Dimensions

6.21 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches

157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.42 oz (182 g)

To see the phones in real size or compare them with other models, visit our Visual Phone Size Comparison page



This year, the teardrop notch was replaced by a hole-punch in the corner of the display. There are some that think the hole actually wastes more screen than the notch, but when it comes to aesthetics, most people agree that hole-punch displays look better. Of course, functionality-wise, there's no difference, so it's up to your own preferences.

The other change is the curved display edge on the OnePlus 8. Last year, OnePlus allowed users to pick between a flat display and a curved one by choosing between the Pro and non-Pro models. But it seems the rising prices brought this premium feature to the regular OnePlus 8 as well. We've talked a lot about curved displays and why they're more for show than functionality. Some users straight-up refuse to buy a phone that has one. For them, 2020 OnePlus phones will be a no-go (the 8Ts will likely have them as well). 

On the back, the only notable thing is that OnePlus quickly dropped the idea of a massive circular camera bump and went back to the proven narrow camera module. The colors are new, sure, but no one upgrades because of that, right?

OnePlus 8 vs 7T vs 7 specs comparison


Time to dive inside the three devices and see what their components have to offer.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7

Display

Size

6.5 inches
6.5 inches
6.4 inches

Technology

AMOLED
Super AMOLED
AMOLED

Screen-to-body

88.65 %
86.43 %
85.63 %

Peak brightness

1100 cd/m2 (nit)
 
 

Features

90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
90Hz refresh rate, HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SM8150-AC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Processor

Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2960 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Kryo 585
Adreno 640
Adreno 640

RAM

8GB LPDDR4
8GB LPDDR4
6GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable
128GB, not expandable

OS

Android (10)
Android (10), OxygenOS UI
Android (10, 9.0 Pie), OxygenOS UI

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh
3800 mAh
3700 mAh

Charging

OnePlus Warp Charge
OnePlus Warp Charge
Fast charging

Camera

Rear

Triple camera
Triple camera
Dual camera

Main camera

48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.8; Sensor size: 1/1.7"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.6; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.7; Sensor size: 1/2"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm

Second camera

16 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
12 MP (Telephoto, PDAF)
5 MP (Depth information)

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.2
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 51 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm
Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.12 μm

Third camera

2 MP (Macro)
16 MP (Ultra-wide, Autofocus)
 

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.4; Pixel size: 1.75 μm
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 17 mm
 

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (480 fps)

Features

OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
Time-lapse video, EIS, Video calling, Video sharing

Front

16 MP
16 MP
16 MP

Video capture

1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)

Cellular

5G

n2, n5, n41, n66, n71
 
 


Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the 8 offers only a 90Hz display. That, combined with the relatively small performance jump between the Snapdragon 855+ and the 865, means there's almost no incentive to ditch your OnePlus 7T just yet. As it should be, after all, it's a phone that came out barely half a year ago. 

OnePlus 7 owners are likely just as happy with the performance of their phone as well. However, if you're the type of person that's sensitive to displays' refresh-rate, then the bump to 90Hz will be quite pleasing for you. Adding to that the list of smaller upgrades, makes the OnePlus 8 even more tempting. If you've checked out a 90Hz screen in person, however, and were left wondering what all the fuzz is about, then hold your horses for at least another 6 months. 

The OnePlus 8 doesn't have the faster DDR5 RAM, but there's a good chance the 8T will have it, and it might get a 120Hz display as well. 60 to 120, now that's a jump everyone will notice. Another point for team No-upgrade-o.

One big advantage the OnePlus 8 has over both other models is the support for 5G. However, unlike the 8 Pro, the 8 will support the ultra-fast mmWave 5G only if you get it from Veizon. If you've decided to make the jump to 5G, you might as well do it with a device that supports all bands on all carriers. Despite the ever-increasing coverage, 5G is still more of a buzz-word than a change in how you use your device. So, maybe don't rush into it just yet.

But perhaps you're interested in the new cameras?

On that front, the situation is pretty similar. A 2MP macro camera alone will hardly make anyone pull the trigger on a new $700 phone. If you're on the OnePlus 7, then you're getting an ultra-wide-angle camera on top of that. A nice extra, for sure, but unlike the chip upgrade, the camera is something that unless you actively use, makes no difference if it's there or not. And while ultra-wide shots look impressive in promotional materials, in reality, most people don't use the dedicated lens as often as you might think. Again, personal preferences will mostly determine how much weight this feature gets. 

When it comes to photos, for OnePlus, the major improvement in quality must come from the camera software. We're already seeing promising results from the OnePlus 8 Pro. Hopefully, this means the 7T and 7 models will soon get their camera apps brought up to speed as well. Which, in terms, gives you one more reason to hold on to your phone.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: the conclusion


So, at the end, should you upgrade to the OnePlus 8? If you have the OnePlus 7T, then the answer is a hard NO. Curved edges and hole-punch displays, if you want them that much, will be around for at least another year and by then you'll get way more value from other parts of the phone. Save your money.

OnePlus 7 owners definitely have some legitimate reasons to upgrade and at least they've had their phones for a year already. Not that they can't easily use them for another two, but we all know how bad the upgrade itch can get. But if we have to remain practical, there are five main things you get with the OnePlus 8:
  • Modern design
  • 90Hz display
  • 5G connectivity
  • Ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Bigger battery

If you need at least three of them right now, then click on the link below and enjoy your new phone! If not, we'll have a similar article in about 6 months when the OnePlus 8T rolls out.




Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
$1319 OnePlus 8 on
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless