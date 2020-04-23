T-Mobile will give away 15 OnePlus 8 5G units before the phone is even released
That was the case earlier this week, but if you missed your chance to enter T-Mo's big Samsung lottery or simply didn't manage to win a Galaxy S20 5G handset, Galaxy Tab S6, Chromebook, or Smart TV, there's no time to lament.
You'll just have to open the official T-Mobile Tuesdays app on the day in question, join the sweepstakes, and... keep your fingers crossed. In addition to the non-Pro 5G-enabled 6.55-inch phone with no wireless charging capabilities or 120Hz display, the fifteen lucky winners will also receive a $299 check to cover taxes and other expenses. In case you're wondering, the OnePlus 8 5G is priced at $699 on T-Mo and scheduled for an April 29 commercial debut.
Of course, there will also be a bunch of other stuff freely available on April 28 for all T-Mobile customers, including a $15 discount for select 1-800-flowers.com items, a $30 Overwatch League Shop credit, and the always popular $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas.