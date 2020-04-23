T-Mobile will give away 15 OnePlus 8 5G units before the phone is even released





But for a lucky few, the best things about T-Mobile Tuesdays are undoubtedly the grand prizes offered from time to time as part of sweepstakes and giveaways that are also open to anyone. These are not always incredibly valuable, ranging from $100 checks to kid-friendly Alcatel tablets normally priced at under $200, but occasionally, they can save you up to $1,000 or even more.





That was the case earlier this week, but if you missed your chance to enter T-Mo's big Samsung lottery or simply didn't manage to win a Galaxy S20 5G handset, Galaxy Tab S6, Chromebook, or Smart TV, there's no time to lament.





Instead, you might want to start searching for that long-lost horseshoe in your garage again, as the nation's third-largest wireless service provider ( for now ) is preparing to put no less than 15 OnePlus 8 5G units up for grabs at no cost whatsoever next Tuesday, April 28.













Of course, there will also be a bunch of other stuff freely available on April 28 for all T-Mobile customers, including a $15 discount for select 1-800-flowers.com items, a $30 Overwatch League Shop credit, and the always popular $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas.





For the vast majority of T-Mobile customers, the "Un-carrier's" weekly loyalty-rewarding program is mostly about the little things. We're talking free burgers or tacos, discounted movie tickets (in a different time, that is), Magenta-coated swag, vouchers to all kinds of e-stores, and extended trials to various online services and platforms, which anyone can easily claim every Tuesday.