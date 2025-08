The Pixel 9 once again enjoying a tempting $200 discount at Amazon

$200 off the Pixel 9 at Amazon $200 off (25%) Amazon is once again giving you a big Pixel 9 discount that makes the smartphone way more attractive. Right now, you can get the device for $200 off in both 128GB and 256GB variants, making it way more affordable than usual. Get yours and save big while it lasts. Buy at Amazon

Amazon is feeling especially generous toward some Pixel phones right now, and the latest promo we're bringing to your attention is this superb $200 discount on the Pixel 9 . That brings all 128GB variants just under the $600 mark, which is a solid drop from their original ~$800 asking price.Sure, we've come across bigger discounts in the past, including a massive $250 discount during last month's Prime Day. Nevertheless, this one is still worth checking out, as it brings a fantastic compact phone at a much more affordable price.In our Pixel 9 review , we've emphasized just how good the display looks. Its 6.3-inch OLED touchscreen offers impressive visuals, gets incredibly bright, and supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. What more could you need?It's not just the screen that looks gorgeous, though. This handset has a premium design, and its stock Android interface is a joy to use. What about performance? The Google phone comes with a Tensor G4 chip under the hood. That makes it a bit faster than the Pixel 8 , but it still lags behind models like the Galaxy S24 Even though it might not crush the benchmark tests, thedelivers a smooth daily performance. You won't notice any hiccups or lag that may hinder your experience, which is always a plus. The Tensor G4 SoC also unlocks all the lovely AI features that elevate your experience even further.The Android phone is a winner on the camera front as well. It features two cameras on the back: a 50MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide, plus a 10.5MP selfie sensor. Expect photos with excellent detail, lifelike colors, and great dynamic range — more than good enough for its current asking price.At the end of the day, themight have been cheaper in the past, but it's well worth it at $200 off. Keep in mind that some colors might not stay at that discount for a short while, so you might want to jump on it before it vanishes.