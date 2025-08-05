The Pixel 9 once again enjoying a tempting $200 discount at Amazon
The Pixel 9 is a top pick once more. Get yours at Amazon and save big with this bargain.
Amazon is feeling especially generous toward some Pixel phones right now, and the latest promo we're bringing to your attention is this superb $200 discount on the Pixel 9. That brings all 128GB variants just under the $600 mark, which is a solid drop from their original ~$800 asking price.
Sure, we've come across bigger discounts in the past, including a massive $250 discount during last month's Prime Day. Nevertheless, this one is still worth checking out, as it brings a fantastic compact phone at a much more affordable price.
It's not just the screen that looks gorgeous, though. This handset has a premium design, and its stock Android interface is a joy to use. What about performance? The Google phone comes with a Tensor G4 chip under the hood. That makes it a bit faster than the Pixel 8, but it still lags behind models like the Galaxy S24.
The Android phone is a winner on the camera front as well. It features two cameras on the back: a 50MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide, plus a 10.5MP selfie sensor. Expect photos with excellent detail, lifelike colors, and great dynamic range — more than good enough for its current asking price.
At the end of the day, the Pixel 9 might have been cheaper in the past, but it's well worth it at $200 off. Keep in mind that some colors might not stay at that discount for a short while, so you might want to jump on it before it vanishes.
In our Pixel 9 review, we've emphasized just how good the display looks. Its 6.3-inch OLED touchscreen offers impressive visuals, gets incredibly bright, and supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. What more could you need?
Even though it might not crush the benchmark tests, the Pixel 9 delivers a smooth daily performance. You won't notice any hiccups or lag that may hinder your experience, which is always a plus. The Tensor G4 SoC also unlocks all the lovely AI features that elevate your experience even further.
