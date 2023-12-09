OnePlus 12: The secret to beating Samsung and Pixel is striking the perfect balance?

The OnePlus 12 - it’s finally here! Well, not here at PhoneArena but over there (in China), but it’ll be here sooner or later… (allegedly January 24)

$800 would be the dream price for the OnePlus 12 , but $900 sounds fair too

In the end, I must address the elephant in the room, and that’s the price of the, which starts at the equivalent of $600 in China. Of course (and unfortunately), this doesn’t mean thewill cost $600 once it debuts in the US, the UK, and Europe.One thing’s for sure - with all the upgrades on the inside and outside, there’s absolutely zero chance thewill launch at the same $700 as the OnePlus 11 once it becomes available outside of China. But the more important question is whether OnePlus can still maintain a “flagship-killer” price point with a premium flagship that comes with almost no compromises.If OnePlus manages to price theat $800 in the US (that’s $100 more than the OnePlus 11), this phone immediately turns into the premium flagship-killer Google has been trying to make for years now (emphasis on “premium”). What a golden opportunity to step in and steal this spot from Google who voluntarily gave it up by launching theat $1,000…However, what if thestarts at $900? Does that make it overpriced (for a OnePlus phone), and does it make people consider a Galaxy, a Pixel, or even an iPhone instead?Well, given what thepromises to bring to the table, I’d say $900 would be a reasonable price, especially when put into the context of the upcoming $1,000+ and the existing. But it’s the “mental barrier” that might make some people go: “Hold on… $100 more and I get something from a better recognized brand like Samsung/Google?”.