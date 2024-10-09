The OnePlus 12 512GB is reduced to impulse buy after new all-time low price for Prime Day
Oh boy, oh boy! If you've been eyeing the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 for a while, now is the time to act and get one, as it's available at a new all-time low price for October Prime Day!
At this very moment, its 512GB version is discounted by a jaw-dropping $200 on Amazon, letting you get this super-duper phone for just under $700. That's an unprecedented discount, as the biggest price cut we've seen on this bad boy until now was $100.
However, such unmissable deals expire fast during shopping events, so it's crucial to act fast and take advantage of this deal now! Amazon is full of bargain-hunters, and the OnePlus 12 is one of the absolute best phones money can buy, so this deal might expire in a heartbeat.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, OnePlus' current flagship can handle anything you throw its way. In addition, it takes great-looking pictures with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper.
Overall, the OnePlus 12 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for an ultra-powerful phone at a more affordable price with its crazy amount of power and solid battery life. So, don't waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage space for $200 off now while you still can!
It also delivers good battery life, boasting a huge 5,400mAh power cell that has plenty of power to get you through the day. And when it's time for a top-up, the 80W wired charging will fully juice up the battery in just 37 minutes.
