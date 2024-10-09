Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The OnePlus 12 512GB is reduced to impulse buy after new all-time low price for Prime Day

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 12 with its back facing the camera while placed on a wooden surface.
Oh boy, oh boy! If you've been eyeing the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 for a while, now is the time to act and get one, as it's available at a new all-time low price for October Prime Day!

At this very moment, its 512GB version is discounted by a jaw-dropping $200 on Amazon, letting you get this super-duper phone for just under $700. That's an unprecedented discount, as the biggest price cut we've seen on this bad boy until now was $100.

OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $200!

The OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage is discounted by $200 on Amazon for Prime Day. This means you can get the phone at a new all-time low price and pay less than $700. The OnePlus 12 is among the best phones you can buy right now, so don't waste time and save now!
$200 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


However, such unmissable deals expire fast during shopping events, so it's crucial to act fast and take advantage of this deal now! Amazon is full of bargain-hunters, and the OnePlus 12 is one of the absolute best phones money can buy, so this deal might expire in a heartbeat.

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a whopping 16GB of RAM, OnePlus' current flagship can handle anything you throw its way. In addition, it takes great-looking pictures with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie snapper.

It also delivers good battery life, boasting a huge 5,400mAh power cell that has plenty of power to get you through the day. And when it's time for a top-up, the 80W wired charging will fully juice up the battery in just 37 minutes.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 is a no-brainer for anyone looking for an ultra-powerful phone at a more affordable price with its crazy amount of power and solid battery life. So, don't waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage space for $200 off now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
18 stories
09 Oct, 2024
The OnePlus 12 512GB is reduced to impulse buy after new all-time low price for Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024
Maximize your OnePlus 12 savings today with a cool outright discount, nice freebie, and no strings!
22 Sep, 2024
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
03 Sep, 2024
The hot new OnePlus Watch 2R can now be yours for free with a OnePlus 12 purchase
28 Aug, 2024
Hurry up and buy the OnePlus 12 flagship at a decidedly non-flagship price after a $150 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless